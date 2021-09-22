Pace bowler Kartik Tyagi defended four off the last over as Rajasthan Royals edged out Punjab Kings by two runs in an Indian Premier League thriller on Tuesday.

Needing 18 off 18 balls, Punjab lost their way as Tyagi gave away just one run and took two wickets in the 20th over to keep the opposition down to 183/4 while chasing 186 in Dubai.

As it happened: Tyagi helps Rajasthan bag thrilling win over Punjab in IPL 2021

Rajasthan, who come into the revived T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates without their key England imports, posted 185 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 49.

Tyagi and fellow quick Mustafizur Rahman, who gave away just four runs in the 19th over, kept Rajasthan in the hunt for the play-offs as they stayed fifth in the eight-team table.

Evin Lewis of the West Indies hit a quickfire 36 and put on 54 with fellow left-hander Jaiswal after Rajasthan were invited to bat first.

Jaiswal fell short of his fifty but hit six fours and two sixes in his 36-ball knock before Mahipal Lomror contributed 43.

Left-arm paceman Arshdeep Singh claimed his first five-wicket haul in the IPL as Punjab checked Rajasthan’s surge in the final few overs.

In reply, skipper KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) put on 120 for the first wicket to set up the chase in the absence of the big-hitting Chris Gayle who was left out of the team.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram made an unbeaten 36 and Nicholas Pooran hit 32 before falling to Tyagi on the third ball of the final over.

Here are reactions to Rajasthan’s thrilling win over Punjab:

#PBKS needed:



18 from 18 balls

10 from 15 balls

8 from 12 balls

4 from 6 balls

3 from 3 balls



Lost by 2 runs. 🤯https://t.co/vNqj4O1kjB pic.twitter.com/taWkeYKvuq — The Field (@thefield_in) September 21, 2021

What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 21, 2021

What a game… unbelievable last over by #Kartiktyagi He won it for @rajasthanroyals @IPL cricket at its best — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 21, 2021

Ridiculous result. Unbelievable.



But it could be a symptom of and precursor to bigger problems at PBKS. The team selection today had a lot of question marks. #PBKSvRR — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) September 21, 2021

Bowlers defending less than six runs successfully in the final over of an IPL innings:



Munaf Patel (RR v MI, 2009)

Kartik Tyagi (RR v PBKS, 2021*)#PBKSvRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 21, 2021

RR admin right now 😅



Congrats on the win #RR pic.twitter.com/rW7SNUejFP — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) September 21, 2021

With 3 balls to go Punjab Kings had a 100% chance of winning. #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/99PE99L5xo — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) September 21, 2021

That diving stop by Chetan Sakariya at short third in the 19th over. 🔥 #IPL2021 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 21, 2021

I mean! How! Just how! Of course huge credit to Kartik Tyagi but #PBKS will be wondering what happened there. And not for the first time by the way with them! #PBKSvRR — RK (@RK_sports) September 21, 2021

#RR made about 20 runs fewer than they should have, dropped 3 catches and looked like had surrendered the match. But they kept their nerve, fought till the end and won. Sensational last over by Kartik Tyagi! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 21, 2021

Karthik Tyagi you beauty… #rr — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 21, 2021

That's one of the greatest last overs I've seen in #IPL for a long time. Defending 4 giving away just a solitary run!!! @kartiktyagi591 @rajasthanroyals #RRvsPK @IPL https://t.co/uZ1zPzFSpQ — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) September 21, 2021

Today is the first time ever in IPL where all 10 wickets of an innings were picked by Indian bowlers.



Shami 3 wkt

Porel 1 wkt

Arshdeep 5 wkt

Brar 1 wkt#IPL2021 #PBKSvRR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 21, 2021

An over for the ages from Kartik Tyagi! Defends 4 after the Fizz had delivered a 4 run over. Incredible finish. How could #PunjabKings mess this up! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2021

Wow! Defending 4 in the final over, giving away only 1.

Brilliant from Kartik Tyagi. Punjab can only blame themselves #PBKSvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 21, 2021

This is pure gold! Young guns from both the teams grabbing the opportunity with both hands 👏🏼👏🏼 #IPL2021 #PBKSvRR — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 21, 2021

Close to the best last over (defending) ever! Wowza — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 21, 2021

It’s not often that you have a 120 run opening partnership. Lose only 4 wickets. Fielding team drops 4 catches. And you still lose the game by 2 runs in a chase. It ain’t over till #PBKS wins it. #PBKSvRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 21, 2021

Inputs from AFP