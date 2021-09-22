The compound women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar assured India of a medal at the Archery World Championships in Yankton, USA by storming through to the final of their event in thrilling fashion.

The trio defeated second seeds Great Britain in the quarterfinal and stunned hosts and third seeds USA in the semifinal with a terrific late comeback win to book their spot in the final.

Qualification wrap for Indian archers at World Championships

Jyothi, Kirar and Gurjar – based on their individual scores of 684, 664, 646 – finished as seventh seeds in the qualification round. In their opening-round match, they comprehensively defeated Denmark. But in the subsequent matches, they needed sensational late fightbacks to win.

In both quarterfinal and semifinal, the trio trailed by two points before the final set of six arrows. In the match against Britain, they managed to tie things up and then shot a perfect 30 in the shootoff. In the match against USA, they overturned the deficit in regular time.

The men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Sangampreet Bisla and Rishabh Yadav won their first match against Italy but lost a high-scoring quarterfinal against Austria.

