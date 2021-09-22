Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in an IPL encounter in Dubai on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 135, Delhi Capitals reached in 17.5 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (42), Shreyas Iyer (47 not out) and Rishabh Pant (35 not out) scoring the runs with ease

Earlier, Anrich Nortje (2/12), Kagiso Rabada (3/37) and Axar Patel (2/21) did their bit in restricting SRH. Nortje was adjudged player of the match.

Capitals rode on a brilliant fast bowling performance from their South African duo Nortje and Rabada to pulverise Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets as they took a giant leap towards Indian Premier League play-offs.

Capitals produced top-notch performance in their first match of the second phase of this year’s IPL to eke out the easy win in 17.5 overs in their pursuit of a modest 135-run target.

It was only possible after fast furious Nortje bowled at 150 clicks to finish with 2 for 12 and was ably supported Rabada (3/37) and Axar Patel (2/21) in a brilliant bowling effort.

Last edition’s runners-up are now well and truly in contention for clinching a play-off berth with 14 points from nine games while SRH with two points are all but out of the competition.

Dhawan earned reclaimed the orange cap too at the end of the night.

Brief scores:

SRH 134 for 9 (Abdul Samad 28, Axar Patel 2/21, Kagiso Rabada 3/37, Anrich Nortje 2/12)

DC 139/2 in 17.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 47 no, Shikhar Dhawan 42, Rishabh Pant 35).