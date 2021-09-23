In-form Australia opener Rachael Haynes is under an injury cloud ahead of the second One-day International against India after she was hit on her right elbow during a training session on Thursday.

The match is scheduled for Friday.

Haynes, who had hit an unbeaten 93 in the home team’s convincing nine-wicket win in the series-opener, was taken for scans.

According to cricket.com.au, Haynes “doubled over in pain, then removed her gloves and walked out of the nets and to the team changerooms to ice the injury, before leaving the ground a short time later.”

“Rach suffered a knock to her right elbow while batting today and has been taken to get scans,” Australia team physio Kate Beerworth was quoted as saying.

If Haynes is ruled out of the next match, the hosts may ask Beth Mooney, who opens in T20Is, to partner Alyssa Healy, who is also enjoying a good run of form.

The Australian women’s cricket team is going through an incredible run, having won 25 straight games and it will be a tough task for the struggling Indians to snap it.

