IPL 20201, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live: Rohit, de Kock give MI a steady start
All the updates from match no 34 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
MI 40/0 after 5 overs: Ferguson into the attack and MI’s openers have their first taste of pace today. And QdK certainly loved it. A six off the last ball showing that the left-hander prefers pace to spin.
MI 29/0 after 4 overs: Two fours by Rohit to start the Charkravarthy over but just one run after that. A nine-run over but MI still haven’t got the big over they would have wanted in the Powerplay.
MI 20/0 after 3 overs: Three overs and three different bowlers. Morgan not looking to let the batsmen get set. But MI got two boundaries in the over – one off Rohit’s bat and then a reverse sweep by de Kock off the last ball.
MI 9/0 after 2 overs: Just four runs from the Chakravarthy over. Steady stuff – just the start that KKR would have wanted. MI’s openers just looking to get their eye in for now.
MI 5/0 after 1 over: Rohit eased the first ball through the covers for four but Rana came back pretty well. Just one more run conceded to make it a five-run over.
Nitish Rana to start things off for KKR! Now that is a big surprise.
Playing XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
Teams: No changes for KKR. One change for MI — Rohit in, Anmolpreet out. Still no Hardik Pandya for MI.
Toss: KKR win the toss and they are going to bowl first. The wicket still looks well put together, so they will want to repeat what did in the first game.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of match no 34 of IPL 2021. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to get back to their winning ways after an uncharacteristic stumble against the Chennai Super Kings in their opener but they will take on a confident Kolkata Knight Riders, who had crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of phase two.
With captain Rohit Sharma expected to feature in the playing XI after being rested for the opening game, MI will get a boost. But star all-rounder Hardik Pandya could still be out of the playing XI.
MI are placed fourth in the standings with four wins and four defeats from their eight games while KKR are behind by two points and as many places.