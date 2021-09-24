Australia vs India second ODI live scores, updates, stats: Shafali falls after good opening stand
Updates through the second ODI between Meg Lanning’s Australia and Mithali Raj’s India.
India 85/1 after 15 overs. Smriti Mandhana 47 off 49, Mithali Raj 7 off 18
Mithali Raj is taking her time to settle in while there is spin from both ends.
India 77/1 after 13 overs. Smriti Mandhana 45 off 46, Mithali Raj 2 off 9
Couple of sedate overs but that was expected after the fall of a wicket. Crucial overs coming up now as Mandhana has to regain the rhythm with Mithali at the other end.
WICKET! Shafali Verma is out for 22 off 23.
Spin does the trick, Sophie Molineux gets the breakthrough Australia were looking for. Verma misreads the line and gets an inside edge on to the stumps. And it is Mithali Raj has come up at No 3 today!
India 68/0 after 10 overs. Smriti Mandhana 44 off 40, Shafali Verma 17 off 20
Powerplay done and India are yet to lose a wicket while Australia have brought in spin from both ends. The Indian openers were asked to step up after the first match and they have responded in style with a much improved show.
India 65/0 after 9 overs. Smriti Mandhana 41 off 34, Shafali Verma 17 off 20
Spin comes in the Powerplay, the Mandhana effect! Ash Gardner with the ball but both Indians get boundaries in the over to make it another good one.
India 55/0 after 8 overs. Smriti Mandhana 36 off 30, Shafali Verma 13 off 18
Two good overs. A classic Verma four off Brown is the only boundary off the over of Brown and a good over from Perry follows with 3 off it. Brown comes back. What happens next?
Three boundaries from Mandhana with two identical shots, brilliant back-foot punches through the offside and a superbly timed glide through the covers. That’s the 50-run opening stand we were looking for too.
India 32/0 after 5 overs. Smriti Mandhana 18 off 17, Shafali Verma 9 off 13
Verma cops a nasty hit from Perry on the helmet as the Indian takes her eyes off the ball. The ball bounces to the boundary as everyone checks on Verma, who says she is fine now. Not the best of times with the ball for Perry, which is rare. Given Australia’s depth, she has the time to settle in though.
India 23/0 after 4 overs. Smriti Mandhana 17 off 14, Shafali Verma 6 off 10
A bouncer from Brown already! Much better over from Australia’s perspective, with only 1 run off it.
India 22/0 after 3 overs, Smriti Mandhana 17 off 11, Shafali Verma 5 off 7
Shafali Verma gets off the mark with a crunching four off Perry on the first ball of the over and Mandhana ends the over with another well-timed boundary. The positive intent from India’s openers is showing
India 13/0 after 2 overs, Smriti Mandhana 13 off 9, Shafali Verma 0 off 3
Darcie Brown, Player of the last match, with the new ball from the other end. This time, Mandhana creams her for two boundaries in the opening over, looking to set the tone and gets 8 runs off the over. A good start from the under-pressure opener.
India 5/0 after 1 over, Smriti Mandhana 5 off 3, Shafali Verma 0 off 3
Ellyse Perry with the new ball again, she struggled in the last match. Couple of doubles and a single to begin the match.
PLAYING XIs
One change each for the teams. Opener Rachael Haynes isn’t fit and Nicola Carey comes into the side while left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes in for India in place of off-spinning all-rounder Sneh Rana.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav
Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown
TOSS: Meg Lanning has won the toss and once again and Australia will field first.
This means India has to bat first and set a target, something Mithali Raj and Co have been struggling to do. Since the 2017 World Cup, no team has lost more matches while batting first in the 50-over format than India. Read more
10.30 am: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second One Day International on India’s tour of Australia. Meg Lanning and Co will be looking to extend their world record winning streak to 26 after dominating the first match by nine wickets. India will be hoping to stop them in their tracks and draw level in the three-match ODI as well as multi-format series,