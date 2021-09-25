The Indian women’s and mixed pair compound archery teams won silver medals after losses to Colombia in both events at the World Championships in Yankton, USA.

The Indian mixed pair duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam started off with a one-point lead (39-38) but lost momentum thereafter. The Indians went down by a four-point margin (150-154).

The seventh-seeded women’s team of Jyothi, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar, on the other hand, lost by a margin of five points (224-229) against the troika of Sara Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez.

The Colombians, who topped the rankings, drilled in 15 perfect 10s with five Xs (closest to the centre).

Locked 58-58 after the opening end, the Indian women’s team failed to snatch a lead shooting twice in the red circle as their opponents gained a one-point advantage.

There was no stopping the Colombians thereafter as they shot eight 10s from twelve arrows in the last two ends to win their third women’s title, and first since 2017.

In the mixed pair event, India had a poor second end where they shot two 9s and one 8 to squander a one-point lead and lose the match by four points.

The duo of Daniel Munoz and Sara, who stood second in the rankings, consolidated after the first end and shot a perfect 40/40 in the third end to win their first-ever mixed gold medal.

Overall, the Colombian pair shot ten perfect 10s from 16 arrows while the Indians were no match with just eight 10s.

For Colombia, it reasserted their supremacy in compound archery taking their all-time gold medal count at the World Championships to four.

“The key was to get comfortable. Sara is a very good archer and that makes me feel comfortable shooting with her,” Munoz told World Archery.

“The conditions were very difficult. She already had the opportunity to check the wind and she gave me some advice,” he added.

India are also in contention for three medals in individual compound events with Verma and Jyothi slated to compete in their respective quarter-finals later on Saturday.

Ankita Bhakat is the lone archer in the fray in the recurve competition and she will compete in her last-eight match on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)