The Indian recurve mixed team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Bhajan Kaur produced a come-from-behind victory to win the bronze medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday.

The Indian duo, who had lost to eventual silver medallist South Korea in the semi-final, beat the Mexican team of Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande 5-3 in the bronze medal match.

It was a nervy start for Bommadevara and Kaur who shot three 9s and one 8 in the first set to concede the points to Mexico. However, they came back strongly in the second set to shoot a perfect score of 40 (all four arrows scoring 10) and levelled the match at 2-all.

The third set saw both Bommadevara and Kaur begin with 9s, but then shot 10s (X) to take the lead at 4-2. The final set went down to the wire as both Kaur and Grande were accurate with their arrows. Valencia shot a 10 and 8 and Bommadevara held his nerve to close out the match with a 9 and finish the match with 5-3, sharing the points of the final set.

Later on in the day, Bommadevara will be in action along with Ankita Bhakat as they both aim for more medals for the country in the individual recurve semi-finals.