IPL 2021, DC vs RR live: Samson opts to bowl first, Shamsi to make debut for Rajasthan
Follow live coverage of match No 36 of Indian Premier League 2021 Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
3.03 pm: Two changes for RR – Evin Lewis and Chris Morris make way for Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller. One change for DC – Lalit Yadav replaces Marcus Stoinis.
TOSS:
Sanju Samson has won the toss and RR will bowl first.
2.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 36 of Indian Premier League 2021. In today’s first match, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.