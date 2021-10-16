Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings won their fourth Indian Premier League title on Friday with an empathic victory in the IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

The men in yellow, who finished at seventh position in the previous edition of the T20 tournament, were near the top of the points table throughout, before taking things up a notch in the playoffs.

The 14th edition of the IPL saw a number of fabulous individual performances from the players in the eight teams.

After CSK defeated KKR in the final, a number of awards, as is customary now, were announced to appreciate the achievements of the players through the tournament.

Here’s a look at the winners of all the major awards and the top performers across categories:

Gamechanger of the season, Most Valuable Player of the season and Purple Cap: Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) for 32 wickets in 15 games, the most this season, including one five-wicket haul, and one four-wicket haul. He also picked up a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians. Patel equalled the record for most wickets in a single edition, matching Dwayne Bravo’s 32 for CSK in 2013. But for a dropped catch in the final over he bowled in the tournament, Patel would have the record all for himself.



Most wickets in IPL 2021 PLAYER Inns Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w Harshal Patel 15 32 5/27 14.34 8.14 10.56 1 1 Avesh Khan 16 24 3/13 18.75 7.37 15.25 0 0 Jasprit Bumrah 14 21 3/36 19.52 7.45 15.71 0 0 Shardul Thakur 16 21 3/28 25.09 8.80 17.09 0 0 Mohammed Shami 14 19 3/21 20.78 7.50 16.63 0 0

The Player of the Tournament in the IPL:



⭐️ 2008: Watson

⭐️ 2009: Gilchrist

⭐️ 2010: Tendulkar

⭐️ 2011: Gayle

⭐️ 2012: Narine

⭐️ 2013: Watson

⭐️ 2014: Maxwell

⭐️ 2015: Russell

⭐️ 2016: Kohli

⭐️ 2017: Stokes

⭐️ 2018: Narine

⭐️ 2019: Russell

⭐️ 2020: Archer

⭐️ 2021: Harshal pic.twitter.com/YmdgS8gPvc — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 15, 2021

Emerging player of the season and Orange Cap: Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings for his 635 runs, including four half centuries and one hundred. The CSK opener was one of the breakthrough stars even in a disappointing 2020 campaign and he built on it with a stunning season.



Most runs in IPL 2021 PLAYER Inns NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s Ruturaj Gaikwad 16 2 635 101* 45.35 136.26 1 4 64 23 Faf du Plessis 16 2 633 95* 45.21 138.20 0 6 60 23 KL Rahul 13 3 626 98* 62.60 138.80 0 6 48 30 Shikhar Dhawan 16 1 587 92 39.13 124.62 0 3 63 16 Glenn Maxwell 14 2 513 78 42.75 144.10 0 6 48 21

Super Striker of the season: Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals) for his strike-rate of 168. The chart for this metric also showed why Mumbai Indians struggled this season as their power-hitters did not feature in the top five, as the likes of Kieron Pollard (despite one of the greatest IPL knocks of all time against CSK earlier in the season) and Hardik Pandya struggled to get going.



Best batting strike-rate in IPL 2021 PLAYER Inns NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s Shimron Hetmyer 13 6 242 53* 34.57 168.05 0 1 19 12 Pat Cummins 5 2 93 66* 31.00 166.07 0 1 5 8 Evin Lewis 5 0 151 58 30.20 162.36 0 1 18 7 Prithvi Shaw 15 0 479 82 31.93 159.13 0 4 56 18 Jos Buttler 7 0 254 124 36.28 153.01 1 0 27 13

Most Sixes in the season: KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) with 30 sixes.



Most sixes in IPL 2021 PLAYER Inns NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s KL Rahul 13 3 626 98* 62.60 138.80 0 6 48 30 Faf du Plessis 16 2 633 95* 45.21 138.20 0 6 60 23 Ruturaj Gaikwad 16 2 635 101* 45.35 136.26 1 4 64 23 Glenn Maxwell 14 2 513 78 42.75 144.10 0 6 48 21 Moeen Ali 15 1 357 58 25.50 137.30 0 1 31 19

Fairplay Award: Rajasthan Royals

Catch of the season: Ravi Bishnoi (Punjab Kings) for taking Sunil Narine’s catch in Ahmedabad with a full length dive at deep mid-wicket.

Power player of the season: Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)

And finally, the fastest deliveries of the season table made for a good reading for Indian fans.

Fastest deliveries of IPL 2021 PLAYER Speed (km/h) Lockie Ferguson 153.63 Umran Malik 152.95 Lockie Ferguson 152.75 Lockie Ferguson 152.74 Lockie Ferguson 152.35 Umran Malik 152.05 Umran Malik 151.97 Umran Malik 151.77 Lockie Ferguson 151.74 Lockie Ferguson 151.72

