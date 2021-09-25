IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings live updates: Kane Williamson opts to bowl in Sharjah
Updates through match No 37 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
PBKS 3/0 after 1 over: Sandeep with a typically swinging start. Cautiously played out by Rahul and Mayank.
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are back as openers. They had another century partnership last match and have done well in Sharjah. Gayle should be in at No 3, you’d think. Sandeep Sharma has the ball in hand.
Points table ahead of SRH vs PBKS
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|DC
|10
|8
|2
|+0.711
|16
|CSK
|9
|7
|2
|+1.185
|14
|RCB
|9
|5
|4
|-0.720
|10
|KKR
|9
|4
|5
|+0.363
|8
|MI
|9
|4
|5
|-0.310
|8
|RR
|9
|4
|5
|-0.319
|8
|PBKS
|9
|3
|6
|-0.345
|6
|SRH
|8
|1
|7
|-0.689
|2
PLAYING XIs confirmation:
SRH: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
PBKS: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Md Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
Team news: Punjab Kings, the consensus was, got their selections quite wrong in the previous match. Looks like they have addressed a couple of issues here with Gayle and Bishnoi returning. SRH unchanged.
TOSS: Kane Williamson wins the toss in Sharjah and opts to bowl in Sharjah.
06.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 37 of IPL 2021, the second of today’s double-header. A match that would be filed under must-win for both sides. The bottom two sides on the table face each other, with the playoff spot slipping away from their sights with every passing day of this tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings both began the second legs with defeats. While SRH’s familiar batting problems resurfaced, PBKS suffered a defeat that will be studied for years by students of the game for “how on earth can a team lose that?” Both teams need two points, simple as.