Australia’s streak of 26 straight One-day International wins came to an end on Sunday, fittingly against India, the team that started the streak.

Young batters Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma dazzled at the top with contrasting half-centuries to power their team to a two-wicket victory over Australia in the third ODI of the multi-format series.

The visitors completed a tricky chase of 265 – their highest-ever – in the last over, gaining some lost ground ahead of the upcoming day-night Test, after conceding the three-match series in their previous outing.

Australia vs India, third ODI as it happened: Mithali Raj and Co end hosts’ 26-match run in thriller

Here are some of the best reactions to a historic win for India.

WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWL



India end Australia's unbeaten streak with a thrilling last-over win in the third ODI! 🔥



📝 https://t.co/1ZwlxDd12i | #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/eWGq8a5xjW — ICC (@ICC) September 26, 2021

That is it!⁰⁰⚡️



Came agonisingly close in the 2nd ODI but have crossed the finish line NOW. #TeamIndia win the 3rd ODI by 2 wickets after a thrilling chase and with it end Australia’s marathon 26-match unbeaten streak. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4b7QJxvX5w — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 26, 2021

#AUSvIND



The winning (and winning streak-ending) moments. Look at how much that meant to @JhulanG10. 🔥



🎥 7 Cricketpic.twitter.com/UdhYVsCR8I — The Field (@thefield_in) September 26, 2021

Wow…



Gutted for the @AusWomenCricket girls with the ODI streak coming to an end but what an ODI series it was! Well done @BCCIWomen today. So many twists and turns, I wonder what the D/N Test will have in store 🤔 #AUSvIND — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) September 26, 2021

We have been treated to a wonderful first part of the series, between two great teams. 🇮🇳 fighting hard, with 🇦🇺 dropping like flies 🪰 in that match. Now for the Pink ball test match that begins on Thursday. Recovery for both teams will be important. Boy I LOVE cricket!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 26, 2021

Wow! What an amazingly entertaining ODI series 😅🙌🏼 cracking contest between the two sides 🥊 can’t wait to see what the Day/Night test will bring 🇦🇺 v 🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) September 26, 2021

They've done it! What a win for India! The streak is broken! #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) September 26, 2021

Australian women's team last lost an ODI in 2017, today we defeated them!

What a win, what a team!

Congratulations @BCCIWomen🙌🏻👏🏼 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CsIARPJjMl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 26, 2021

India has done it! They've broken Australia's mammoth 26 ODI winning streak in an absolute thriller. Absolute scenes. #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 26, 2021

Jhulan Gos-winny, more like. The hero we need. Amen. #AUSvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) September 26, 2021

It happened this #AUSvIND as we hoped it would – Australia’s 26-match unbeaten ODI streak is ended by the team that started it.



Jhulan Goswami bowled a no ball as India lost the 2nd ODI by a whisker.@JhulanG10 Goswami hit a boundary as India win the 3rd in a thriller. — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) September 26, 2021

Kolkata 2001, 16 test match winning streak broken

WACA 2008, 16 test match winning streak broken

Gabba 2021, 33 year unbeaten streak broken

Mackay 2021, 26 match winning streak broken



It has to be Indian team to break Australia's streak in cricket. Isn't it? — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 26, 2021

Jhulaaaannnn finishes things off in style.. a magnificent shot down the ground, India breaks Australia's streak.. Party beings in the dressing room. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 26, 2021

Most consecutive victories in



Men's

Test: 16 - Australia (twice)

ODI: 21 - Australia

T20I: 12 - Afghanistan/Romania*



Women's

Test: 3 - Australia (thrice)/India

ODI: 26 - Australia

T20I: 17 - Thailand



* in progress — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 26, 2021

India registers their highest ever ODI chase what a historic achievement, @SnehRana15 a knock to be remembered for ages & Jhuls finishes off in style!! @JhulanG10 😍 !!

Well done girls @BCCIWomen 👏🌟#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/QmQTff3m3a — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 26, 2021

Also, this is the time to say it out loud. This Indian team deserves a full-fledged IPL. DESERVES BETTER! — Gomesh Shanmugavelayutham (@theumpires_call) September 26, 2021

The streak started with India.

The streak is ended by India.



A memorable day for Indian cricket.



And take a bow Australia. What a wonderful, wonderful team. #AUSvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 26, 2021

If there weren’t enough reasons already for “Jhulan” to become a more common name for new born girls in India. Player of the match in a streak-winning performance by India, nearly 20 years after making her international debut #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/BonndsvPHU — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 26, 2021

Cricket is so committed to its ways of poetic justice that its spell kept Jhulan from victory in the last game, just to make this one seem like one of those wins scripted by fate



What a sport! #AUSvsIND — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) September 26, 2021

STREAK OVER AND YASTI HITS A MATCH WINNING KNOCK. I'M CRYING! — No (@RootKanal) September 26, 2021