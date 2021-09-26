Australia’s streak of 26 straight One-day International wins came to an end on Sunday, fittingly against India, the team that started the streak.
Young batters Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma dazzled at the top with contrasting half-centuries to power their team to a two-wicket victory over Australia in the third ODI of the multi-format series.
The visitors completed a tricky chase of 265 – their highest-ever – in the last over, gaining some lost ground ahead of the upcoming day-night Test, after conceding the three-match series in their previous outing.
Australia vs India, third ODI as it happened: Mithali Raj and Co end hosts’ 26-match run in thriller
Here are some of the best reactions to a historic win for India.
