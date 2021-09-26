India’s young batters Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma dazzled at the top with contrasting half-centuries to power their team to a two-wicket victory over Australia in the third women’s ODI, which ended the home team’s 26-match unbeaten streak here on Sunday.
The visitors completed a tricky chase of 265 – their highest-ever – in the last over, gaining some lost ground ahead of the upcoming day-night Test, after conceding the three-match series in their previous outing.
The result meant Australia’s record-breaking winning run ended at 26.
Here are some of the best reactions to a historic win for India.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.