IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live: KKR win toss, elect to bat first
All the live update from the CSK vs KKR match.
Live updates
Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, V Iyer, N Rana, R Tripathi, A Russell, E Morgan, D Karthik, S Narine, L Ferguson, V Chakaravarthy, P Krishna.
Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, A Rayudu, S Raina, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, S Thakur, D Chahar, J Hazlewood
Toss: Eoin Morgan has won the toss and KKR is going to bat first. No changes to KKR. One change for CSK. Bravo has been rested and Curran comes into the playing XI.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of match no. 38 of IPL 2021. After winning both their games in the UAE leg of the tournamnet, two in-form teams - Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders - are all set to face each other in Abu Dhabi.
Both CSK and KKR have won their matches in style. CSK have been calm and composed while KKR’s all-out blitz has left the opposition gasping for breath. It makes for an interesting clash of styles.
Given that this is the second phase of the tournament, every game is crucial from a qualification point of view and both teams won’t be taking it easy.
IPL 2021 points table
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|DC
|10
|8
|2
|+0.711
|16
|2
|CSK
|9
|7
|2
|+1.185
|14
|3
|RCB
|9
|5
|4
|-0.720
|10
|4
|KKR
|9
|4
|5
|+0.363
|8
|5
|PBKS
|10
|4
|6
|-0.271
|8
|6
|MI
|9
|4
|5
|-0.310
|8
|7
|RR
|9
|4
|5
|-0.319
|8
|8
|SRH
|9
|1
|8
|-0.637
|2