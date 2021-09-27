Harshal Patel bagged a hat-trick and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat holders Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in the Indian Premier league on Sunday.

Patel flattened Mumbai’s batting with his medium-pace bowling as he sent back Hardik Pandya (3), Kieron Pollard (7) and Rahul Chahar (0) to get his first IPL hat-trick and return with figures of 4/17.

“I was thinking if the batters can’t pick my slower balls then the bowlers also will find it difficult to spot (referring to Rahul Chahar’s wicket that got him the hat-trick),” said Patel after the match. “I just bet on that. This was my sixth time being on a hat-trick and I finally got one, so pretty happy.”

RCB skipper Virat Kohli added: “What Harshal did tonight was unbelievable.”

Patel became the 17th bowler to take a hat-trick in the IPL. Amit Mishra has claimed a record three hat-tricks in IPL history, Yuvraj Singh bagged two, while 15 other bowlers, including Patel, have taken one each.

Here’s a look at all the hat-tricks taken in IPL history:

Hat-tricks in IPL

Bowler  No of hat-tricks
Amit Mishra  3
Yuvraj Singh  2
15 other bowlers 1

List of Hat-tricks in the IPL

Player For Against Hat-trick wickets Final figures Venue Match date
Harshal Patel RCB MI HH Pandya, KA Pollard, RD Chahar 4/17 (3.1 overs) Dubai International Stadium 26 September 2021
Shreyas Gopal RR RCB V Kohli, AB de Villiers, MP Stoinis 3/12 (1 over) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 30 April 2019
Sam Curran PBKS DC HV Patel, K Rabada, S Lamichhane 4/11 (2.2 overs) IS Bindra Stadium 01 April 2019
Jaydev Unadkat RPS SRH Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan, B Kumar 5/30 (4 overs) Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 06 May 2017
Andrew Tye GL RPS Ankit Sharma, MK Tiwary, SN Thakur 5/17 (4 overs) Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium 14 April 2017
Samuel Badree RCB MI PA Patel, MJ McClenaghan, RG Sharma 4/9 (4 overs) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 14 April 2017
Axar Patel PBKS GL KD Karthik, DJ Bravo, RA Jadeja 4/21 (4 overs) Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium 01 May 2016
Shane Watson RR SRH S Dhawan, M Henriques, KV Sharma 3/13 (2 overs) Narendra Modi Stadium 08 May 2014
Pravin Tambe RR KKR MK Pandey, YK Pathan, RN ten Doeschate 3/26 (4 overs) Narendra Modi Stadium 05 May 2014
Amit Mishra SRH PWI B Kumar, R Sharma, AB Dinda 4/19 (4 overs) Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium 17 April 2013
Sunil Narine KKR PBKS DJ Hussey, Azhar Mahmood, Gurkeerat Singh 3/33 (4 overs) IS Bindra Stadium 16 April 2013
Ajit Chandila RR PWI JD Ryder, SC Ganguly, RV Uthappa 4/13 (4 overs) Sawai Mansingh Stadium 13 May 2012
Amit Mishra DEC PBKS R McLaren, Mandeep Singh, RJ Harris 4/9 (4 overs) HPCA Stadium 21 May 2011
Praveen Kumar RCB RR DR Martyn, S Narwal, P Dogra 3/18 (4 overs) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 18 March 2010
Yuvraj Singh PBKS DEC HH Gibbs, A Symonds, Y Venugopal Rao 3/13 (4 overs) New Wanderers Stadium 17 May 2009
Rohit Sharma DEC MI AM Nayar, Harbhajan Singh, JP Duminy 4/6 (2 overs) Supersport Park 06 May 2009
Yuvraj Singh PBKS RCB RV Uthappa, JH Kallis, MV Boucher 3/22 (4 overs) Kingsmead 01 May 2009
Makhaya Ntini CSK KKR SC Ganguly, DB Das, DJ Hussey 4/21 (4 overs) Eden Gardens 18 May 2008
Amit Mishra DC DEC DB Ravi Teja, PP Ojha, RP Singh 5/17 (4 overs) Arun Jaitley Stadium 15 May 2008
Lakshmipathy Balaji CSL PBKS IK Pathan, PP Chawla, VRV Singh 5/24 (4 overs) Chidambaram 10 May 2008