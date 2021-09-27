Harshal Patel bagged a hat-trick and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat holders Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in the Indian Premier league on Sunday.

Patel flattened Mumbai’s batting with his medium-pace bowling as he sent back Hardik Pandya (3), Kieron Pollard (7) and Rahul Chahar (0) to get his first IPL hat-trick and return with figures of 4/17.

“I was thinking if the batters can’t pick my slower balls then the bowlers also will find it difficult to spot (referring to Rahul Chahar’s wicket that got him the hat-trick),” said Patel after the match. “I just bet on that. This was my sixth time being on a hat-trick and I finally got one, so pretty happy.”

RCB skipper Virat Kohli added: “What Harshal did tonight was unbelievable.”

Patel became the 17th bowler to take a hat-trick in the IPL. Amit Mishra has claimed a record three hat-tricks in IPL history, Yuvraj Singh bagged two, while 15 other bowlers, including Patel, have taken one each.

Here’s a look at all the hat-tricks taken in IPL history:

Hat-tricks in IPL Bowler No of hat-tricks Amit Mishra 3 Yuvraj Singh 2 15 other bowlers 1