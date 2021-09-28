IPL 2021, KKR vs DC live: Kolkata Knight Riders on top as Venkatesh Iyer removes Axar Patel
Follow live coverage of match No 41 of Indian Premier League 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
DC 92/6 after 15.3 overs: WICKET! This is quite the collapse by Delhi Capitals. This time it’s Axar Patel walking back for a five-ball duck. Venkatesh Iyer gets his second as Lockie Ferguson takes a fine low catch at mid-wicket. R Ashwin is the new batter, with Pant (20 off 21) at the other end.
DC 89/5 after 14.3 overs: WICKET! There’s no stopping KKR at the moment! Lalit Yadav is out for a three-ball duck. Sunil Narine gets his second. The right-hander tried to work it to the leg side and was struck plumb in front.
Score in the last four overs: 24/2
DC 88/4 after 13.5 overs: WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer (4 off 5) doesn’t last long as Venkatesh Iyer gets his first. KKR are dominating the middle overs with the ball.
DC 77/3 after 12.2 overs: WICKET! Steve Smith (39 off 34) gets an inside edge and is clean bowled! Lockie Ferguson gets his second. Delhi Capitals continue to struggle.
DC 77/2 after 12 overs: Venkatesh Iyer joins the attack and bowls a fine over, conceding just three singles and a leg bye in his first over.
DC 73/2 after 11 overs: Shot! Narine tosses one up and Smith sweeps it hard for four. The Australian moves on to 37 off 29. Meanwhile, Pant has gotten off to a slow start (10 off 12).
DC 64/2 after 10 overs: Back-to-back boundaries for Smith! He clips one past short-fine before cutting the next ball in the gap. Varun with the most expensive over of the match so far.
DC 52/2 after 9 overs: Just five runs come from Narine’s second over. KKR’s spinners are putting in the choke nicely. Smith and Pant are looking for boundaries but struggling to time the ball.
DC 47/2 after 8 overs: Another good over from Varun, just five singles from it. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has joined Smith at the crease now. They need to up the ante soon.
DC 40/2 after 6.2 overs: WICKET! Sunil Narine strikes with his second ball! Shreyas Iyer was clueless against that delivery and his stumps are rattled. Delhi Capitals in trouble!
DC 39/1 after 6 overs: Varun Chakravarthy comes on to bowl and concedes just four runs in his first over. Shreyas Iyer is the new batter for Delhi. KKR will be happy with their performance in the powerplay.
DC 35/1 after 5 overs: WICKET! Lockie Ferguson strikes in his first over! Shikhar Dhawan (24 off 20) was striking the ball well once again but he finds the fielder this time. It was short and wide, Dhawan cut it hard but straight to Venkatesh Iyer at point.
DC 29/0 after 4 overs: Dhawan survives! He was struck in front by Southee and Morgan went for the review. After a lengthy delay, DRS finally came up and it showed umpire’s call on wickets.
DC 22/0 after 3 overs: Two more fours for Dhawan! Warrier drifted on to the pads both times and the left-hander connected nicely with the flick shots. Smith then ends the over with two plays-and-misses outside off.
DC 12/0 after 2 overs: Dhawan picks up another boundary! Southee, making his debut for KKR, gets it to nip away from the left-hander and the thick outside edge flies past the keeper for four.
DC 5/0 after 1 over: Smith gets off the mark with a single off the first ball. Warrier then bowls three dot balls to Dhawan before offering a juicy full-toss on the pads, and the left-hander flicks it hard in the gap for four.
3.30 pm: A new opening pair for Delhi Capitals in Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan. Sandeep Warrier has the new ball in hand for KKR. Here we go!
Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ashwin Ravichandran, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier.
3.04 pm: KKR have two changes: Tim Southee and Sandeep Warrier replace Andre Russell and Prasidh Krishna. Delhi Capitals have one change: Steve Smith replaces Prithvi Shaw (injured).
Toss:
Eoin Morgan has won the toss and KKR will bowl first in Sharjah.
2.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 41 of Indian Premier League 2021. In today’s first game, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.