IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live: Mandeep falls early as Krunal strikes
Live updates
PBKS 36/1 after 5.2 overs: WICKET! Mandeep looked to play the sweep, missed the ball, got hit on the pads and Krunal has got MI the breakthrough. They didn’t take a review. Mandeep lbw b Krunal Pandya 15(14)
PBKS 35/0 after 5 overs: Mandeep struggling to get his timing right so far. But a decent start by Coulter-Nile. Just 3 runs from the over.
PBKS 32/0 after 4 overs: Bumrah into the attack and Punjab get 11 runs off him. A four by Rahul, who is looking in sublime touch and a top-edged hook for four by Mandeep make it an expensive over.
PBKS 21/0 after 3 overs: Punjab haven’t managed to cut loose and the ball seemed to be stopping off the wicket a little. Shot-making is not going to be easy. A full toss on the last ball was hit for a four by Rahul and that made it a nine-run over.
PBKS 12/0 after 2 overs: Boult from the other end and he is getting some swing. But there was one ball that was pitched up and Rahul just caressed it through the covers for four. Super shot.
PBKS 4/0 after 1 over: Rahul and Mandeep are opening the innings and MI started off with Krunal. Steady stuff.
Teams news:
Punjab Kings playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
KL Rahul: “Don’t mind batting first on this wicket.”
Rohit Sharma: “As a team, we do understand where we stand at the moment. We haven’t played to our best potential so far.”
TOSS: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the match between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. The two teams are level on points after 10 matches played, locked in a fight for the fourth playoff spot, and are in desperate need of a win to keep their IPL 2021 playoffs chances alive.
The Mumbai Indians, currently in seventh place, have lost three matches on the trot. While the Punjab Kings have lost a last-ball thriller as only they can and won a last-over nail-biter.
But only a fool would bet against MI finding their best form again. PBKS, on the other hand, will be hoping to ride their momentum to another win.