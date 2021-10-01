Australia vs India, day-night Test, day two live updates: All eyes on Smriti Mandhana and weather
Updates from day two of the day-night Test match between Australia and India at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of India tour of Australia here.
INDIA 1st innings: 132/1 after 44.1 overs at stumps on day one
Live updates
India 133/1 (Smriti Mandhana 80, Punam Raut 16): WOW. That is incredible. The fullest of full tosses. The softest of dismissals as Smriti Mandhana hits it to Beth Mooney. Sensational catch, too it looked like at short point. But turns out it is a no ball from Ellyse Perry. From massive disappointment for India to massive disappointment to Australia in the space of few seconds. Mackay memories.
India 132/1 (Smriti Mandhana 80, Punam Raut 16): Ash Gardner finishes the over she started last night. Now, it will be interesting to see if Lanning sticks to spin-pace, or it will be pace-pace.
Reminder of playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell
09.29 am: And here we go, for now it is bright and sunny. The Aussies make their way to the middle first, followed by Mandhana and Raut.
09.20 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day-night Test match between Australia and India. After just 44.1 overs were possible on day one, we are set for an early start on day two of this four-day match.
Smriti Mandhana headlined a rain-hit opening day with a career-best 80 not out which had elegance written all over it as the India finished on 132 for 1 in the one-off Day/Night Test against Australia in Gold Coast.
Mandhana, who peppered the off-side field repeatedly with some gorgeous shots to reach 80 off 144 balls with 15 boundaries and a six, added 93 for the opening stand with Shafali Verma (31 off 64 balls). Giving her company as of overnight is Punam Raut (16 batting, 57 balls) and they added 39 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand before rain stopped play in the 45th over and didn’t start again.