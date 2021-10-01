Smriti Mandhana went past quite a milestones on Friday as she brought up her first Test century in India’s first-ever pink-ball Test, putting on a masterclass against Australia at Carrara Oval, Gold Coast.
The Indian opener carried on her sublime form from the rain-hit first day to score her hundred (170 balls) with a classy boundary. She had hit an almost run-a-ball fifty on Friday, taking the attack to Australia with the new ball, before settling down for a long innings.
Mandhana was finally dismissed on 127 (216 balls, 22 boundaries and a six ) after a 102-run stand with Punam Raut. But not before breaking the record for the highest individual score by a visiting woman in Test matches played in Australia, overtaking Molly Hide’s 124* that had stood since 1949.
The 25-year-old southpaw is also the first Indian batter to score a Test ton in Australia, as the two countries resumed their Test rivalry after 15 years. Her first Test ton came in what his just her fourth match, after making her debut back in 2014.
The day did not start quite well for Mandhana as she was caught off a full toss, but Ellyse Perry had overstepped and from there on the Indian got back into her groove once again.
Incidentally, Mandhana’s first ODI century also came in Australia back in 2016 in Hobart.
Here are some numbers from and reactions to Mandhana's innings:
