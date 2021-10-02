Australia vs India, day-night Test, day 3 live: Vastarkar out on the stroke of dinner, Deepti 58*
Updates from day three of the day-night Test match between Australia and India at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast.
INDIA 1st innings:
132/1 at stumps on day one
276/5 at stumps on day two
Live updates
End of session, India 359/7 (Deepti Sharma 58*): A declaration seems unlikely at the moment but the match should move quicker in the second session one would imagine.
Over 142.3: WICKET! Pooja Vastrakar (13) c Beth Mooney b Ellyse Perry, 359/7
A STUNNING CATCH BY MOONEY! Vastrkar out, and it is 300th international wicket for Perry. And that will be dinner.
Session numbers: 40.4 overs, 83 runs.
India 358/6 (Deepti Sharma 57, Pooja Vastrakar 13) Perhaps one over left before the dinner break.
300+ Test scores by visiting teams in Australia
|Team
|Score
|Inns
|Result
|Ground
|Start Date
|IND
|350/6
|1
|-
|Carrara
|30 Sep 2021
|NZ
|335
|3
|won
|Melbourne
|5 Feb 1972
|ENG
|325
|2
|draw
|Adelaide
|8 Mar 1958
|ENG
|301/5d
|2
|won
|Sydney
|4 Jan 1935
India 355/6 (Deepti Sharma 56, Pooja Vastrakar 11) no, not another sitter dropped! Gardner this time off her own bowling. Perhaps fatigue. Aussies have been quite sloppy.
STAT: India reach 350 in an innings for the fifth time in an away Test match. And this is their highest team score in Australia by some distance. This is indeed now the highest ever total by a visiting team in a Test match in Australia.
HALF CENTURY! In her second Test match, a second Test fifty for Deepti Sharma.
India 342/6 (Deepti Sharma 49, Pooja Vastrakar 5) Slog sweep, her trusted friend, takes Deepti Sharma closer to a half century. Well placed for four in Molineux’s over.
India 337/6 (Deepti Sharma 44, Pooja Vastrakar 5) Campbell is bowling a great spell and finishes that over with an absolute brute of a perfume ball, whizzing past Vastrakar.
India 334/6 (Deepti Sharma 42, Pooja Vastrakar 4) Shots in anger (figuratively speaking) from Deepti in Molineux’s over. Followed by a maiden from Campbell from the other end.
India 327/6 (Deepti Sharma 35, Pooja Vastrakar 4) Vastrakar gets off the mark with a four in Molineux’s over. Campbell from the other end is now going for the short stuff. A few bouncers sent down in the last few overs.
India 320/6 (Deepti Sharma 32, Pooja Vastrakar 0) That Stella Campbell over, a wicket right away for her and all, also saw the ball move off the pitch. Good signs for Indian bowlers?
Pooja Vastrakar is the new bat in. Has she come in with any instructions, we wonder.
Healy on the mic: Feels like the ball is hitting the gloves a bit harder. (Signs that the pitch is quickening up perhaps)
WICKET! Taniya Bhatia (22) c Alyssa Healy b Stella Campbell, 319/6
Watch out for your hair, Stella! Oops, nope too late. The youngster gets the first Test wicket of her career. A superb delivery on the length just moves a bit away, draws the outside edge from Bhatia.
India 318/5 (Deepti Sharma 30, Taniya Bhatia 22) If anything the scoring rate has dipped even further in the last few minutes. Game in a limbo.
India 316/5 (Deepti Sharma 28, Taniya Bhatia 22) Bhatia had some attention on her hand during the drinks break. And as play resumes, another half chance goes down at slip. Lanning would have liked to do better there and Molineux is unlucky.
Despite nudges from Healy on mic, Lisa Sthalekar (again) on point. India have no obligation to make this match interesting for the sake of making it interesting. They need to do what’s good for them (but just that, for me, even that would entail a bit more run-scoring)
India 315/5 (Deepti Sharma 27, Taniya Bhatia 22) A half chance for Australia as an outside edge from Deepti flies past slip. And with that over, time for a drinks break for the players.
Meanwhile, the innings is still not going anywhere in particular. India content to maintain status quo.
India 312/5 (Deepti Sharma 24, Taniya Bhatia 22) Healy back on the mic again and says this is a pitch where she cannot wait to get batting on and adds how big a star Sutherland is going to be for the side.
India 310/5 (Deepti Sharma 23, Taniya Bhatia 21) India have scored 34 runs in 16 overs today so far.
Jhulan Goswami is indeed padded up.
India 310/5 (Deepti Sharma 23, Taniya Bhatia 21) Lanning has heard us. Sutherland and Molineux bowling in tandem now. Bhatia continues to use the gaps on the offside well against spin.
Surely Ash Gardner and Ellyse Perry deserve a break here at the very least? Australia have used eight bowlers, and these two bowled 45% of overs between them. Quite the workload that. And on cue, there is the change, Sutherland comes on not long after Gardner was seen holding her shoulder.
India 302/5 (Deepti Sharma 23, Taniya Bhatia 15) 300 comes up! After a quiet Perry over, a slog sweep done right by Deepti in Gardner’s over for four and that is more indication that India are looking to push on.
India 296/5 (Deepti Sharma 17, Taniya Bhatia 15) We have movement, we have movement. Bhatia takes on Gardner and gets a boundary either side of point. Two fours in an over! India close to 300.
India 288/5 (Deepti Sharma 17, Taniya Bhatia 7) Healy looks to perhaps get a reaction from the Indian batters, also says spin from one end because Gardner has been the one to give them control.
Alyssa Healy on the mic: “Not sure what they are thinking about moving the game...”
India 286/5 (Deepti Sharma 16, Taniya Bhatia 6): First shot in anger so far today, a slog sweep from Deepti, and even that is just for one run.
India 285/5 (Deepti Sharma 15, Taniya Bhatia 6): Brad Hodge thinks there is reverse on offer for Perry, from the yorker we saw earlier. Some more evidence of that in this over.
India 284/5 (Deepti Sharma 14, Taniya Bhatia 6): There is a boundary for Bhatia, an outside edge runs behind point for a four.
India 280/5 (Deepti Sharma 14, Taniya Bhatia 2): The commentators are still trying to almost will this match into go for a result... the Indian batters are in no hurry. Perry, meanwhile, continues to operate in a good rhythm like she did on day 2, produces a half chance against Deepti.
India 279/5 (Deepti Sharma 13, Taniya Bhatia 2): Perry nails a yorker, it hits Bhatia’s toe and then the bat.., but she has fooled everyone into thinking otherwise. That was plumb, but hardly an appeal.
India 277/5 (Deepti Sharma 13, Taniya Bhatia 0): All the talk on commentary is about who needs to do what do force a result here. In all honesty, this is heading for a dreary draw. But hey, one can hope. Gardner starts with a maiden.
India 277/5 after 102 overs (Deepti Sharma 13, Taniya Bhatia 0): Interesting. The spin of Gardner straight away from the other end.
Tahlia McGrath starts off (rather finishes off) proceedings with the pending delivery in her over from last night.
On Day 2 of the, Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a Test century in Australia, breaking a record that stood since 1949. A look at the numbers from her knock:
After two rain-hot days, the weather looks good to begin Day 3.
09.20 am: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day three of the day-night Test match between Australia and India at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast.
Smriti Mandhana scored a superb century as India reached 276/5 against Australia in the one-off day-night Test on Friday. The opening day was also affected by the weather and it was more of the same again. Deepti Sharma was batting on 12 and Taniya Bhatia was yet to open her account as the players walked off the field and the covers were brought less than 20 overs after dinner. Thunderstorm and heavy rain followed and no play was possible thereafter.