IPL 2021, RR vs CSK live: Gaikwad, du Plessis look to put RR under pressure
Follow live coverage of match No 47 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
CSK 20/0 after 3 overs: Akash got the false shot out of Gaikwad but the ball flew through the vacant slip area for a four. Decent over... du Plessis also almost pulled the ball to the fielder on the square leg boundary earlier in the over.
CSK 12/0 after 2 overs: Superb over by Sakariya. Nothing loose for the batsmen to latch onto. Just two runs from the over.
CSK 10/0 after 1 over: Akash Singh to start things off for RR and Ruturaj Gaikwad greeted him with a four off the first ball. Then, he hit another four off the last ball to make it a 10-run over.
Squads:
Chennai Super Kings playing XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, S Raina, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, S Thakur, KM Asif, J Hazlewood
Rajasthan Royals playing XI: E Lewis, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, S Dube, G Phillips, D Miller, R Tewatia, A Singh, M Markande, C Sakariya, M Rahman
Toss: Sanju Samson wins the toss, RR will bowl first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 47th match of IPL 2021. The Chennai Super Kings, with 18 points, have already qualified for the playoffs but there is a lot at stake for the Rajasthan Royals, who are currently on 8 points. Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are all on 10 points and a win will bring RR level with them and back in the race for the playoffs.
Chennai’s opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been immense for them and that had helped them a lot in almost every match. The bowling has been on point and under the astute leadership of Dhoni, CSK have been the side to beat.
RR have batting problems. The inconsistency of their line-up means that one isn’t quite sure what will happen on any given day. Samson holds the key but it would nice to have the other batsmen step up against the best in the business.