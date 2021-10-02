Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his fine form with a spectacular century as Chennai Super Kings scored an imposing 189/4 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Gaikwad struck as many as nine fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 101 off 60. He got his century off the last ball of the innings by hitting Mustafizur Rahman for six.

The right-hander was devastating against both pace and spin, finding the middle of the bat throughout and piercing the gaps to perfection.

Gaikwad’s sequence of scores since the resumption of IPL 2021 is 88, 38, 30, 45 and now 101 not out.

There hasn’t been a single failure so far and his partnership at the top of the order with South Africa’s Faf du Plessis has been the cornerstone of CSK’s good batting performance.

On Saturday, the duo added 47 for the first wicket while they had put on 71 against RCB, 74 against KKR and 75 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here are reactions to Gaikwad’s epic knock on Saturday:

#IPL2021



An unforgettable moment for Ruturaj Gaikwad and #CSK fans. A 💯 of serious quality.



🎥 IPL pic.twitter.com/DhjWjiCfOf — The Field (@thefield_in) October 2, 2021

#RRvCSK #IPL2021



At one point, Gaikwad had scored 32(31). He finished with 101(60). An innings of the highest quality. Stunning shots all over the park. He knows how to pick the gaps. Superb knock. pic.twitter.com/dZVhRjNbcx — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) October 2, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad is such a high class batter. Makes it look easy against both pace and spin. A finished product who you know has emerged after a thorough grind. This knock will be hard to forget.#IPL2021 #CSKvRR — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) October 2, 2021

You've deserved this, Ruturaj. Well played. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 2, 2021

Ruturaj 🔥🔥🔥. What a knock and what a player👏👏 #csk #CSKvsRR — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 2, 2021

Ruturaj said "At the end of the day, team score matters, individual score doesn't matters until unless your team is winning. I was happy to see Jadeja scoring the runs at the other end". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 2, 2021

From 0, 5, 0 to 88*, 38, 40, 45, 101* in a matter of 15 innings, it's been quite a journey! pic.twitter.com/CCR4w4Kn6R — Manya (@CSKian716) October 2, 2021

This is the first century by a Chennai Super Kings opener since Shane Watson's 117 in the 2018 final.#IPL2021 #RRvCSK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 2, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad has plenty of fans in the Indian dressing room too. They considered him good enough to be part of the Test squad in England. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) October 2, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad - the stars have aligned and how 💛



Truly blessed his form right now. Such a delight to watch. Long may this last 🙏#CSKvsRR — SA (@Aravind_SA) October 2, 2021

Ruturaj is a special player…a very special player. Incredible talent. And temperament. #CSK #RRvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2021

Timely reminder that Ruturaj Gaikwad’s first three scores of IPL 2021 were 5, 5 & 10. Fleming was unequivocal that the franchise would support & back him.Since then 64, 33, 75, 4, 88*, 38, 40, 45 & 101* today. No team like CSK, no coach like Flem, no leader like Dhoni in the IPL! — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 2, 2021

Sensational innings from this youngster.Last ball six was really incredible! 🔥🔥

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a serious talent….#CSKvsRR #CSK #csk #IPL2021 — 𝑫𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒏𝒂 (@IamDimuth) October 2, 2021

The next decade's super star has emerged for @ChennaiIPL! What a knock @Ruutu1331 brilliant display all around the ground! #CSKvsRR #IPL2021 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 2, 2021

What was that 20th over! 🔥 death by sixes and fours ! @imjadeja

What a freaking fantastic knock by @Ruutu1331 !! His first century in the @IPL certainly won’t be his last🌟🌟@ChennaiIPL you beauty! ❤️❤️❤️ #RRvsCSK #IPL2021 — Bhavna Balakrishnan (@Bhavna__B) October 2, 2021

The feeling is so magical. Ruturaj Gaikwad getting that 💯. It’s simply worth a stand and applause for this talented player @ChennaiIPL #IPL2021 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) October 2, 2021

From no spark to providing fireworks. Fine innings from Ruturaj. — It's A(c)LIVE 👻 🎃 (@_vanillawallah) October 2, 2021