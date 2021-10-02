Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his fine form with a spectacular century as Chennai Super Kings scored an imposing 189/4 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Gaikwad struck as many as nine fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 101 off 60. He got his century off the last ball of the innings by hitting Mustafizur Rahman for six.
The right-hander was devastating against both pace and spin, finding the middle of the bat throughout and piercing the gaps to perfection.
Gaikwad’s sequence of scores since the resumption of IPL 2021 is 88, 38, 30, 45 and now 101 not out.
There hasn’t been a single failure so far and his partnership at the top of the order with South Africa’s Faf du Plessis has been the cornerstone of CSK’s good batting performance.
On Saturday, the duo added 47 for the first wicket while they had put on 71 against RCB, 74 against KKR and 75 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Here are reactions to Gaikwad’s epic knock on Saturday:
