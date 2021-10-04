While the possibilities and probabilities are nearly not the same as they were in 2020, the Indian Premier League’s 2021 group phase will come to a close this week in United Arab Emirates with a potentially thrilling battle for the fourth spot as well as the chance to finish in the top two.

Every captain will tell you finishing in the top four is the first aim, but if they could earn a spot in the 1-2 positions, it gives them a cushion they often crave. The top two spots give the teams a second chance in playoffs, a chance to recover from perhaps one bad day at the office.

Here’s a look at how the points table is and what the remaining matches are (will be updated daily till spots are confirmed):

IPL 2021 points table ahead of DC vs CSK Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts Q CSK 12 9 3 +0.829 18 Q DC 12 9 3 +0.551 18 Q RCB 12 8 4 -0.157 16 4 KKR 13 6 7 +0.294 12 5 PBKS 13 5 8 -0.241 10 6 RR 12 5 7 -0.337 10 7 MI 12 5 7 -0.453 10 8 SRH 12 2 10 -0.475 4

Remaining matches Match No. Date Teams Venue Time 50 4-Oct DC vs CSK Dubai 7:30 PM 51 5-Oct RR vs MI Sharjah 7:30 PM 52 6-Oct RCB vs SRH Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM 53 7-Oct CSK vs PBKS Dubai 3:30 PM 54 7-Oct KKR vs RR Sharjah 7:30 PM 55 8-Oct SRH vs MI Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM 56 8-Oct RCB vs DC Dubai 7:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings (Q)

Remaining matches: DC (Dubai), PBKS (Dubai)

After being the first side to be eliminated from the playoffs race in IPL 2020, CSK became the first team to qualify in 2021. MS Dhoni and Co have produced a stunning turnaround, not because they qualified for the post-season as that’s what they usually do, but doing it by not changing much from the squad that struggled badly in the previous season.

And now with two matches left, they are in with a great chance to be in the top two as they have the best Net Run-Rate in the league. The match against DC will all but assure the winner a spot at the top and a place in Qualifier 1.

But it isn’t entirely impossible that Chennai miss out on the top two.

If DC beat CSK, CSK beat PBKS, and RCB win both their matches, there will be a three-way tie on 20 points at the top of the table and net run-rate could yet determine who goes through. Even here however, CSK’s superior run-rate would mean they have the advantage and only crazy defeats can dent them. In the scenario that CSK lose both their matches and remain on 18 points, DC will go through as top two and then Dhoni’s men will be left hoping on the last day that RCB lose against DC (presuming RCB defeat SRH earlier). CSK are are guaranteed a top two finish if they defeat DC.

Delhi Capitals (Q)

Remaining matches: CSK (Dubai), RCB (Dubai)

The name change has worked like a treat for the Delhi franchise. After qualifying for the playoffs in the first season as Capitals and reaching the final in their second, the Delhi side will seek to end their long wait for the title. They became the second team to qualify for playoffs this season, playing a brand of consistent cricket through both the legs.

Rishabh Pant and Co sit pretty on 18 points with two matches to go but face a tricky test as they face fellow qualified-teams for a tough run in. Defeats against CSK and RCB could mean, DC have to go through the do-or-die Eliminator, if RCB win their match against SRH too to finish on 20. As mentioned above, there is a chance for a three-way tie on 20 points and that is likely to favour Delhi and Chennai with their significantly better NRR compared to RCB. One more win is, however, likely to be enough.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q)

Remaining matches: SRH (Abu Dhabi), DC (Dubai)

There are no astronomical calculations this time for post-season. As the third team with playoff qualification assured, RCB’s equation is simple. Win both remaining matches and hope either of CSK / DC lose both their last two matches. That should give Virat Kohli and Co a spot in the top two. A win against eliminated SRH (and CSK defeating DC) could set up a potentially thrilling final league phase match between Kohli’s team and Kohli’s city for a place in Qualifier 1. Best case scenario for RCB? CSK defeating DC, so that RCB have things under their own control on October 8 in match No 56, knowing a win is enough.

A three-way tie for 20 points is not going to be in favour of RCB after some of their heavy defeats during the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Remaining matches: RR (Sharjah)

The team that holds the best position in the race for the final playoff spot is KKR. Eoin Morgan and Co, despite their inconsistencies over the season, have reached the business end with matters in their own hands. Defeat RR, and be all but assured of their place in the playoffs as their NRR currently is significantly better than the other teams battling for fourth place.

Should KKR lose against Royals, they will likely rely on their superior NRR and one or two other results going their way. KKR’s worst-case scenario is either RR or MI winning both their matches. Given RR vs MI will be over before KKR’s last match, things will be a bit more clearer on Tuesday from Morgan’s point of view.

There is a scenario where four teams finish on 12 points. RR lose against MI, PBKS defeat CSK, KKR lose against RR, and finally SRH defeat MI... then the quantum of wins/defeats come into picture. But this is in all likelihood is going to be in KKR’s favour.

Punjab Kings

Remaining matches: CSK (Dubai)

Despite being in the fifth place, Punjab Kings are only mathematically in the battle for the playoffs after KKR reached 12 points. KL Rahul and Co’s defeat against RCB was damaging, as was KKR’s win against SRH. Even though Punjab have a better NRR than two other teams in the playoff race, their best case now is 12 points with only one match left and KKR already have the edge there reaching that total with a better NRR. PBKS will have to produce a huge margin of win against CSK and hope for a huge margin of defeat for KKR in their last match while hoping one of RR / MI don’t overhaul their current NRR.

Rajasthan Royals

Remaining matches: MI (Sharjah), KKR (Sharjah)

Good news for RR, they face teams directly involved in the playoff race. Bad news for RR, they face teams directly involved in the playoff race. Sanju Samson and Co too, despite all their struggles, still hold their fate in their own hands. Win their last two matches, RR are guaranteed to qualify as no other team can reach 14 points along with them. But it is easier said than done against two teams that are better than them on paper. The massive win against CSK, however, has come at the right time for the Royals and they would hope to carry on that momentum.

If the Royals lose one and win one, any tie on 12 points with KKR involved is unlikely to go in favour of RR. Two defeats, of course, eliminates them outright.

Mumbai Indians

Remaining matches: RR (Sharjah), SRH (Abu Dhabi)

It has been a wretched season by Mumbai Indians lofty recent standards. The two-time defending champions have simply not been at the races consistently enough. But with two matches to go, they are still in with a realistic chance to go through.

Similar to RR, any tie involving KKR on 12 points will not likely go in MI’s favour. Rohit Sharma and Co, for starters, have to defeat RR on Tuesday. And then hope Samson and Co do them a favour by defeating KKR (in a match where Royals would likely to have to win by a huge margin themselves). MI’s advantage is that they play an out of sort SRH last on the final day, and will have room to manoeuvre against a deflated side... provided the champions are not already eliminated by then.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Remaining matches: RCB (Abu Dhabi), MI (Abu Dhabi)

Nothing left to play for themselves, SRH can still have their say in how the post-season shapes up. If they defeat RCB, they all but end Kohli and Co’s chance of a top two finish. If they defeat MI on the final day, they can end Rohit and Co’s title defence.