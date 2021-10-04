India vs Bangladesh, SAFF Championship 2021, live updates: Action begins in Male
Follow all the live updates from Indian football team’s match against Bangladesh.
Live updates
6’ BAN 0-0 IND
A really sloppy start to the game. Both teams giving the ball away. Have to say the pitch doesn’t seem to be the greatest but both teams still haven’t found their feet.
1’ BAN 0-0 IND
KICK OFF! The game is underway in Male.
4:27 pm: Almost time
National anthems done and the action is just minutes away.
4:15pm: India have a dominant record against Bangladesh
4:05pm: Udanta comes straight back, Liston Colaco stats
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Indian men’s football team’s opening match of the SAFF Championship against Bangladesh. The Blue Tigers will start as favourites to win this tournament and will hope to begin on a winning note. Can Igor Stimac’s side solve their goalscoring woes in this tournament? Stick around for all the Live updates.