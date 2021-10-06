Wrestling Watch: Anshu Malik on becoming India’s first woman wrestler to reach the World Championships final The young Indian wrestler had an elbow injury to get over in the lead up to the Worlds. Scroll Staff An hour ago Screenshot / UWW Anshu MALIK 🇮🇳 speaks after becoming India’s first-ever WW finalist at senior World Championships #WrestleOslo pic.twitter.com/ZZvgfVGp3o— United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 6, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. World Championships Anshu Malik Wrestling Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments