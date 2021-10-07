Indian men’s football team were held to yet another draw a by a lower-ranked team as Sri Lanka eked out a 0-0 draw in the SAFF Championship encounter in Male, Maldives.
India for most part of the match failed to create chanced against a dogged Sri Lankan defence and now sit third in the table with two more matches to play.
India have now won just three matches under coach Igor Stimac who took charge of his 19th game on Wednesday.
‘Social media’ whose wisdom wasn’t appreciated by the coach ahead of the game was full of reactions again as many called the result the lowest point in Indian football’s recent history.
Here are the best reactions to the dull 0-0 draw.
