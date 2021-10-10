When Cristiano Ronaldo steps on the football field, he is always closing in on some kind of record. Recently, the Portuguese became the all-time leading goalscorer in international football as he went past Ali Daei’s long-standing record of 109 goals.
On Saturday, Ronaldo broke another record as he became the most-capped European in men’s international football history overtaking his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos.
The Manchester United forward started and scored for Portugal in their 3-0 win over Qatar marking his record-breaking 181st appearance for Portugal in style.
Most capped internationals in Europe
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Appearances
|Years Active
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|181
|2003-Present
|2
|Sergio Ramos
|Spain
|180
|2005-Present
|3
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Italy
|176
|1997-2018
|4
|Vitaljis Astafjevs
|Latvia
|167
|1992-2010
|5
|Iker Casillas
|Spain
|167
|2000-2016
|6
|Martin Reim
|Estonia
|157
|1992-2009
|7
|Lothar Mathaus
|Germany, West Germany
|150
|1980-200
|8
|Anders Svensson
|Sweden
|148
|1999-2013
|9
|Robbie Keane
|Republic or Ireland
|146
|1998-2016
|10
|Antoliy Tyomushchuk
|Ukraine
|144
|2000-2016
Ronaldo is fifth in the all-time list and is the second in the list of active players.
Most capped internationals (all-time)
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Caps
|Years Active
|1
|Soh Chin Ann
|Malaysia
|219
|1969-1984
|2
|Bader Al-Mutawa
|Kuwait
|186
|2003-present
|3
|Ahmed Hassan
|Egypt
|184
|1995-2012
|4
|Ahmed Mubarak
|Oman
|182
|2003-2019
|5
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|181
|2003-Present
|6
|Sergio Ramos
|Spain
|180
|2005-Present
|7
|Mohamed Al-Deayea
|Saudi Arabia
|178
|1993-2006
|7
|Claudio Suarez
|Mexico
|178
|1992-2006
|9
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Italy
|176
|1997-2018
|9
|Hossam Hassan
|Egypt
|176
|1985-2006
|9
|Amer Shafi
|Jordan
|176
|2002-2021
The goal against Qatar gave Ronaldo another milestone. He has now scored against 46 countries, more than any other player in the world.
