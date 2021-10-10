Australia vs India, third T20I live scores: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss and chooses to bowl
Updates through the third T20I of the multi-format series between Meg Lanning’s Australia and Harmanpreet Kaur’s India.
Live updates
Australia 0/0 after 1 over.
Shikha Pandey to Alyssa Healy... almost another insane swinger but not quite. Healy has changed her position to cover her off stump better today. A shout for LBW as the ball shapes in sharp but the umpire doesn’t engage. Maiden over to begin.
India walk out, get in a huddle and get ready for their final outing Down Under this time.
Shikha Pandey with the new ball; Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney with the bat. Here we go!
The moment of the second match on Saturday, despite India’s loss, was the ~that~ ball from Shikha Pandey to Alyssa Healy. Read more about it:
Swing it like Shikha: When Pandey produced a moment of magic on her return to the Indian side
Playing XIs:
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodriques, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Gosha (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
Team changes:
One change each for both both teams. India’s T20I specialist and fielding star Harleen Deol comes in for Yastika Bhatia and Annabel Sutherland comes in for Hannah Darlington.
Toss time:
STOP THE PRESS – On the last match of the tour, INDIA HAVE WON A TOSS!
Smiles all around to begin the match as Harmanpreet chooses to bowl first.
01.00 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final leg of India’s tour of Australia. After rain played spoilsport in the first T20I, and the series was sealed by the hosts in the second in a last-over run-chase, Meg Lanning’s Australia and Harmanpreet Kaur’s India meet for the third and final match of the series in Carrara, Gold Coast. Can India end the series on a high?
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.
Here’s a quick recap of the multi-format series and the points tally:
First ODI: Australia won by nine wickets (2-0)
Second ODI: Australia won by five wickets (4-0)
Third ODI: India won by two wickets (4-2)
One-off Test: Match drawn (6-4)
First T20I: Match rained out (7-5)
Second T20I: Australia won by 4 wickets (9-5, series won)
