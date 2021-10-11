Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings rolled back the years to reach their ninth Indian Premier League final after beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.
Needing 13 off the last over, Dhoni hit a square cut, got a bit of luck going his way and then pulled Tom Curran for the most celebrated T20 boundary in recent times. Before that, he had slapped Avesh Khan for a six over mid-wicket.
Curran and Avesh weren’t bad but the cricketing Gods wanted the 40-year-old to finish it off in style. His 18 off 6 balls helped CSK reach 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs and make it to yet another final.
Here are some reactions to CSK’s super win:
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.