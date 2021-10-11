Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings rolled back the years to reach their ninth Indian Premier League final after beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Needing 13 off the last over, Dhoni hit a square cut, got a bit of luck going his way and then pulled Tom Curran for the most celebrated T20 boundary in recent times. Before that, he had slapped Avesh Khan for a six over mid-wicket.

Curran and Avesh weren’t bad but the cricketing Gods wanted the 40-year-old to finish it off in style. His 18 off 6 balls helped CSK reach 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs and make it to yet another final.

Here are some reactions to CSK’s super win:

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Batters scoring 10+ runs in the 20th over in successful run chases most times:



7 - Dhoni

4 - Pollard

4 - Bravo

2 - Rohit

2 - Jadeja

2 - S Smith#IPL2021 #CSKvDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 10, 2021

This will be CSK’s ninth IPL final.



And it will be Dhoni’s 10th IPL final.#DCvsCSK #IPL2O21 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 10, 2021

MS Dhoni is the greatest @ChennaiIPL never bet against him. See you in the final he says👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 10, 2021

MS Dhoni is set to become the oldest player to feature in an IPL final (age 40y 100d), overtaking Imran Tahir in 2019 (age 40y 46d).#IPL2021 #DCvCSK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 10, 2021

#IPL has gone back to be the tournament where seven teams compete to play #CSK in the finals. Comeback Superking Kings. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 10, 2021

“I hadn't done a lot in the tournament,” says MS Dhoni after finishing it off in style. Yeah, we should’ve seen it coming.#IPL2021 #DCvCSK — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) October 10, 2021

Captains leading their team to most #IPL finals:



9 - Dhoni

5 - Rohit

2 - Gambhir #IPL2021 #CSKvsDC #Dhoni — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 10, 2021

Dhoni just playing the long con this whole IPL. You have to admire it… — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) October 10, 2021