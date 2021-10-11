Scroll Watch: ‘They only care for their pockets’ – Belgium’s Courtois slams Uefa, Fifa for fixture pile-up The Red Devils lost to Italy in the third-place playoff in the Nations League, a game that the Real Madrid custodian had called pointless before the match. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago File image of Thibaut Courtois | Sony Network / Screengrab 🗣️ "They don't care about the players they just care about their pockets." Thibaut Courtois accused UEFA and FIFA of prioritising money over player welfare after Belgium were beaten 2-1 by Italy in the Nations League third-place play-off. pic.twitter.com/0RbBu0Ux6h— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Nations League Belgium Thibaut Courtois Uefa Fifa Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments