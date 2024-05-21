The Indian contingent that competed at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year has been stripped off a medal after boxer Parveen Hooda was recently suspended by the International Testing Agency, or ITA, for a doping whereabouts failure.

Hooda had won a bronze medal in Hangzhou, which earned her a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics quota in women’s 57kg weight category.

“The athlete’s results obtained between December 11, 2022 until May 17, 2024 stand disqualified,” said a statement published by the ITA on Saturday.

This development means that Hooda will lose her bronze medal from the Asian Games, bringing down India’s total medal tally from Hangzhou to 106.

Despite being stripped off the medal, India will continue to remain in the fourth spot in the overall tally with 28 gold, 38 silver, and 40 bronze medals.

Earlier, India had to concede the 2024 Paris Olympics quota Hooda had earned in Hangzhou as well. As per a Times of India report, the country is now expected to field Jaismine Lamboria in the women’s 57kg at the second World Olympic Qualifiers, which will start from May 24 in Thailand, in a bid to regain their quota place.

Hooda has been suspended for a period of 22 months for committing three whereabouts failure in the period between April 2022 and March 2023 in accordance to the International Boxing Association’s anti-doping rules.

Hooda’s suspension will be effective until 16 July 2025.