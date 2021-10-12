IPL 2021 Watch: An emotional Virat Kohli reflects on his time as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli was RCB skipper for nine long seasons during which they came close but eventually failed to win a title. Scroll Staff An hour ago RCB / Twitter Skipper opens up about the relationship he has had with RCB, the highs and the lows, the thoughts in his mind after leading RCB for one final time, the support he’s got from fans and much more in this emotional video after last night’s match.#PlayBold #IPL2021 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/TPLZC8NIp2— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments