Field Watch Watch: Shafali Verma begins her WBBL stint with a brilliant direct hit Shafali Verma is playing in the Women's Big Bash League for the first time and made her mark on the field playing for Sixers against Stars. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Shafali Verma in WBBL | Sixers What a throw! Welcome to the @WBBL, Shafali Verma 🔥@CommBank | #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/X6mhtzwUp8— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 14, 2021