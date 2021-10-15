Chennai Super Kings closed the gap on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the list of Indian Premier League title wins after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final on Friday in Dubai.
It was CSK’s ninth final in the history of the tournament, an incredible record already, and they won their fourth title.
List of IPL winners and runners-up
|Season
|Winners
|Final
|Venue
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|DY Patil Stadium
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wanderers Stadium
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|DY Patil Stadium
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Eden Gardens
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Eden Gardens
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Coming into the IPL 2021 season, Mumbai Indians had won back-to-back titles and had extended their lead at the top of the winners roster to five. Now their arch rivals have made the gap just one, ahead of a mega auction that is bound to rejig the teams’ compositions. KKR remain third behind the two serial winners, as they suffered their first IPL final defeat in three matches.
Most IPL titles
|Team
|Title(s)
|Editions won
|Mumbai Indians
|5
| 2013
2015
2017
2019
2020
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
| 2010
2011
2018
2021
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
| 2012
2014
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|2016
|Deccan Chargers†
|1
|2009
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|2008
Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition while Sunrisers Hyderabad and now defunct Deccan Chargers are the other title winners as the 14th season of the tournament came to a close.
SRH was the last first-time champion in 2016, with the last five titles being shared between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
