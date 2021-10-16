Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Avi Barot died at the age of 29 after suffering a massive heart attack on Saturday.
Barot was part of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy win in the 2019-’20 season and had scored a half-century in the final.
The 29-year-old had featured in 21 Ranji Trophy matches, 17 List A matches and 11 T20Is for Saurashtra. He had smashed 122 runs off 53 deliveries in the Syed Mushtaq Ali in January earlier this year.
“Our hearts bleed as outstanding player and very noble being Avi Barot is no more with us. It’s extremely shocking and saddening. May his noble soul be in shelter of benevolent Almighty. Avi, you shall be missed forever,” Saurashtra Cricket wrote in a post on Twitter
“It is absolutely shocking and painful to learn about Avi’s sad demise. He was a great teammate and had fine cricketing skills. He had recently performed well in domestic cricket. He was a friendly and noble human being. All of us at SCA are in a deep state of shock after receiving this news,” former Saurashtra captain and SCA president Jaydev Shah said.
