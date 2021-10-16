Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Avi Barot died at the age of 29 after suffering a massive heart attack on Saturday.

Barot was part of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy win in the 2019-’20 season and had scored a half-century in the final.

The 29-year-old had featured in 21 Ranji Trophy matches, 17 List A matches and 11 T20Is for Saurashtra. He had smashed 122 runs off 53 deliveries in the Syed Mushtaq Ali in January earlier this year.

“Our hearts bleed as outstanding player and very noble being Avi Barot is no more with us. It’s extremely shocking and saddening. May his noble soul be in shelter of benevolent Almighty. Avi, you shall be missed forever,” Saurashtra Cricket wrote in a post on Twitter

Our hearts bleed as outstanding player and very noble being Avi Barot is no more with us. It’s extremely shocking and saddening. May his noble soul be in shelter of benevolent Almighty. Avi, you shall be missed forever #rip @saucricket @GCAMotera @BCCI @BCCIdomestic #cricket pic.twitter.com/wzRONq95JV — Saurashtra Cricket (@saucricket) October 16, 2021

“It is absolutely shocking and painful to learn about Avi’s sad demise. He was a great teammate and had fine cricketing skills. He had recently performed well in domestic cricket. He was a friendly and noble human being. All of us at SCA are in a deep state of shock after receiving this news,” former Saurashtra captain and SCA president Jaydev Shah said.

Words are not sufficient to convey our feelings. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Avi Barot, may his Soul Rest In Peace. https://t.co/dqv6JiWaTc — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) October 16, 2021

Rest In Peace, Avi Barot. I am speechless. Saw your story practicing in the nets yesterday! Thoughts with the family. He was young and really the heart of Saurashtra team. — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 16, 2021

Shocking demise of Avi Barot, the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champion with Saurashtra — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) October 16, 2021

Thoughts and prayers to Avi Barot's family for the irreparable loss. He was only 29. Avi was a promising batsman & was loved by his teammates. He scored a half century in the Ranji Trophy final which Saurashtra won in 2019-20. Om shanti 🙏 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 16, 2021