Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday became the leading wicket-taker in T20 International cricket during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland.

Shakib sent back Scotland’s Michael Leask for nought with his left-arm spin in Muscat to surpass former Sri Lankan pace bowler Lasith Malinga’s feat of 107 wickets (84 matches) in the shortest format.

The 34-year-old now has 108 T20I wickets in 89 matches since his debut in 2006 and has represented Bangladesh in all the seven editions of the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh are fighting it out in the qualifying round in Oman to try and secure a berth in the Super 12 stage.

Player Span Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Shakib Al Hasan (BDESH) 2006-2021 88 108 5/20 20.46 6.70 18.3 4 1 SL Malinga (SL) 2006-2020 83 107 5/6 20.79 7.42 16.8 1 2 TG Southee (NZ) 2008-2021 81 99 5/18 25.17 8.39 18.0 1 1 Shahid Afridi (ICC/PAK) 2006-2018 97 98 4/11 24.44 6.63 22.1 3 0 Rashid Khan (AFG/ICC) 2015-2021 51 95 5/3 12.63 6.21 12.1 3 2 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Inputs from AFP