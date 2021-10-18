T20 World Cup, India vs England warm-up match live: Shami strikes twice to remove England openers
Follow live coverage of Virat Kohli and Co’s first warmup match ahead of the marquee event in UAE and Oman.
Live updates
Rahul Chahar from the other end.
England 59/2 after 7 overs: A four for Malan over cover, lofted really well after giving himself room. Ashwin comes back with a slower length ball and a similar shot is mistimed, but mistimed bad enough to fall short of long off.
Ashwin is the first spinner to come on.
England 51/2 after 6 overs: A good over from Shami to finish the powerplay as India pull things back a little. The 50 comes up in that over after Roy’s dismissal as Bairstow joins Malan.
WICKET! Shami strikes again! This time Jason Roy is the batter dismissed. Tries to lob one over short-fine, but doesn’t get the height. England 47/2 (5.3)
Shami will finish the powerplay. All pace. Interesting.
England 45/1 after 5 overs: Two boundaries for Malan as Bumrah continues. One, he had no clue about. A lovely yorker-ish delivery, gets an edge past Pant. The second is a well-time cover drive for four. But otherwise a top over from Bumrah.
England 37/1 after 4 overs: A couple of boundaries in that over, but Shami came back well. Malan is the new man in.
WICKET! An absolute peach from Shami to beat the outside edge of Buttler. On a length, seemed to straighten a bit after pitching, clips the bails as Buttler tried to run it down third man. India break the dangerous opening partnership in the 4th over after a flier for England. 36/1 after 3.4.
England 27/0 after 3 overs: Roy going after his SRH teammate... a big shot down the ground that almost carries all the way to start the over, followed by a scoop to finish the over. Two boundaries and a no ball (that didn’t cost too much) in that over. If there were concerns re: Bhuvi, those are not being eased.
England 14/0 after 2 overs: Bumrah in nice and early... starts off with a tidy over, good comeback from conceding three off the first ball through midwicket.
Hardik on the field too.
England 8/0 after 1 over: Bhuvi errs on the leg side once and the off side once, both put away in the gap. Three for Roy, four for Buttler.
India’s players on the field to start things off: Kohli, Rahul, Bhuvi, Shami, Ashwin, Pant (WK), Ishan, Bumrah. We’ll confirm the remaining as we see. No Rohit, no Varun...
Right then, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball in hand. Jason Roy and captain for the night Jos Buttler in the middle.
Ravi Shastri: We are going to use these games to get some momentum. Not looking to answer any specific questions, just looking to give enough opportunities for the boys.
In official match news...
Namibia take on Sri Lanka in the next Group A match.
No playing XI news from BCCI yet, but this is a match where the entire squad can be involved. But will be interesting to see who the bowlers that Kohli will use.
In other warmup matches today, Pakistan defeated West Indies (at the venue where India take on England) and South Africa defeated Afghanistan.
England’s team news: Buttler confirmed Morgan has been rested given he was involved in the IPL final on Friday, but you see this XI and wonder who does he replace in the middle order without weakening the batting lineup.
First piece of significant news regarding India’s plans for the tournament is that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be opening, Virat Kohli says he “will be batting at No 3 in the World Cup.” (Of course, man has bluffed before!)
TOSS: Jos Buttler has walked out for the toss. Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl.
06.55 pm: The match will be happening at the ICC Academy stadium in Dubai. Will be interesting to see India’s team combination for starters.
6.55 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of India’s warmup match against England ahead of the T20 World Cup.