T20 World Cup, Ind vs Aus warm-up game live: India on top as Warner, Marsh, Finch fall early
Follow live coverage of the warm-up match between India and Australia.
T20 World Cup, Ind vs Aus preview: Kohli and Co eye momentum in second warm-up game
AUS 57/3 after 10 overs: Smith with a nice scoop for four as Australia pick up eight runs in that Chahar over. They will target getting at least 80-90 runs in the second half of the innings.
AUS 49/3 after 9 overs: Poor effort from Thakur at short-third. He didn’t get down in time and the ball went right through him for four. Jadeja and Rohit weren’t impressed. Welcome boundary for Smith.
AUS 42/3 after 8 overs: Rahul Chahar joins the attack and bowls a good first over, just four singles from it. Australia’s innings isn’t going anywhere at the moment. Smith is batting on 10 off 15, he needs to get a move-on soon.
AUS 38/3 after 7 overs: Tidy first over from Kohli, just four runs from it. Perhaps, with Hardik not bowling, India will need Kohli to chip in with an over or two in every match during the World Cup.
End of the powerplay and Virat Kohli has come on to bowl...
AUS 34/3 after 6 overs: Brilliant from Maxwell! He hits a reverse-sweep for four, then gets a thick outside edge for four, and follows that up with another reverse-sweep for three. Expensive over from Jadeja.
AUS 20/3 after 5 overs: Maxwell flicks one over the square-leg umpire for two before Smith drives one past cover for a couple. Six runs come from Thakur’s first over.
A bit of a delay because of some sight-screen issue. Thakur to bowl the fifth over.
AUS 11/3 after 3.1 overs: OUT! India’s spinners are on fire! Now Jadeja strikes with his first ball and Finch is the man walking back. It was flat and quick and struck the right-hander in front. Australia are in deep trouble. Maxwell is the new batter.
AUS 11/2 after 3 overs: Finch plays a powerful straight drive and Bhuvneshwar puts his hand out in the follow through but the ball ricochets off for four. Five runs from that over. Steve Smith is the new batter.
AUS 6/2 after 2 overs: OUT! Two in two for Ashwin! Mitch Marsh, on his birthday, is gone for a first-ball duck after edging it to Rohit. Brilliant bowling from the off-spinner.
AUS 6/1 after 1.5 overs: OUT! Ashwin strikes early as Warner attempts a reverse sweep and gets struck in front. No DRS in this match. Another low score for the left-hander. Mitch Marsh is the new batter.
AUS 3/0 after 1 over: Bhuvneshwar gets one to nip away and beats Warner’s outside edge. The left-hander poked at it without any foot movement. A wide and two singles in that first over.
Ishan Kishan, not Rishabh Pant, is on wicketkeeping duties today.
3.30 pm: Well, Rohit said at the toss that Kohli has been rested for today’s game but the latter is out there fielding for now. Finch and Warner are at the crease. Bhuvneshwar has the new ball. Here we go!
India (11 batting, 11 fielding): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Australia (11 batting, 11 fielding): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins.
The big news is that Rohit is leading and Kohli, Bumrah & Shami have been rested.
Toss:
Finch has won the toss and opted to bat first.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian men’s cricket team’s second warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage against Australia. Virat Kohli and Co began on a positive note by beating England in the first warm-up match and will look to further get into the groove ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan. Stick around for all the updates.