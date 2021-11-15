David Warner came into the T20 World Cup after being dropped from his IPL side but finished with 289 runs and was a stand-out star in Australia’s first men’s title run.

Warner smashed 53 and put on a key stand of 92 with Mitchell Marsh, who hit an unbeaten 72, as Australia thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in the final on Sunday in Dubai.

The swashbuckling opener had scores of 89 not out (in the final group game against West Indies), 49 (in the semi-final versus Pakistan) and his third half-century in the title clash to be named player of the tournament.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam topped the run-scoring charts but his strike rate was more than 20 points lower than Warner.

On the bowling front, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga emerged as the top wicket-taker with 16 wickets and he did that with a very good economy rate of 5.20.

Australia’s Adam Zampa had a splendid tournament and his consistency helped Australia through the middle overs time and again.

Here’s a look at the players who shone with the bat and the ball during the tournament:

Most runs Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 Babar Azam (PAK) 6 6 1 303 70 60.60 240 126.25 0 4 DA Warner (AUS) 7 7 1 289 89* 48.16 197 146.70 0 3 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 6 6 2 281 79* 70.25 220 127.72 0 3 JC Buttler (ENG) 6 6 3 269 101* 89.66 178 151.12 1 1 KIC Asalanka (SL) 6 6 1 231 80* 46.20 157 147.13 0 2 D Wiese (NAM) 8 8 3 227 66* 45.40 178 127.52 0 1 P Nissanka (SL) 8 8 0 221 72 27.62 188 117.55 0 3 KS Williamson (NZ) 7 7 2 216 85 43.20 187 115.50 0 1 MJ Guptill (NZ) 7 7 0 208 93 29.71 172 120.93 0 1 DJ Mitchell (NZ) 7 7 1 208 72* 34.66 148 140.54 0 1 KL Rahul (INDIA) 5 5 1 194 69 48.50 127 152.75 0 3

Best strike-rate Player Mat Runs Ave SR Asif Ali (PAK) 6 57 57.00 237.50 Shoaib Malik (PAK) 6 100 50.00 181.81 JDS Neesham (NZ) 7 86 43.00 175.51 MS Wade (AUS) 7 74 74.00 164.44 Mohd Hafeez (PAK) 6 85 28.33 163.46 MA Leask (SCOT) 8 130 21.66 154.76 HH Pandya (INDIA) 5 69 34.50 153.33 KL Rahul (INDIA) 5 194 48.50 152.75 RG Sharma (INDIA) 5 174 34.80 151.30 JC Buttler (ENG) 6 269 89.66 151.12 *min requirement over 50 runs

Most wickets Player Mat Overs Wkts Ave Econ PWH de Silva (SL) 8 30.0 16 9.75 5.20 A Zampa (AUS) 7 27.0 13 12.07 5.81 TA Boult (NZ) 7 27.4 13 13.30 6.25 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 6 22.0 11 11.18 5.59 JR Hazlewood (AUS) 7 24.0 11 15.90 7.29 D Pretorius (SA) 5 14.4 9 11.22 6.88 A Nortje (SA) 5 19.2 9 11.55 5.37 JH Davey (SCOT) 5 17.3 9 13.66 7.02 Shadab Khan (PAK) 6 23.0 9 15.33 6.00 AU Rashid (ENG) 6 22.2 9 16.22 6.53

Best economy rates Player Mat Overs Runs Wkts Ave Econ Bilal Khan (OMAN) 3 11.0 49 5 9.80 4.45 JB Little (IRE) 3 12.0 59 5 11.80 4.91 JJ Bumrah (INDIA) 5 18.4 95 7 13.57 5.08 Hamid Hassan (AFG) 3 11.0 57 3 19.00 5.18 PWH de Silva (SL) 8 30.0 156 16 9.75 5.20 R Ashwin (INDIA) 3 12.0 63 6 10.50 5.25 A Nortje (SA) 5 19.2 104 9 11.55 5.37 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) 3 12.0 65 7 9.28 5.41 M Theekshana (SL) 7 25.0 137 8 17.12 5.48 MM Ali (ENG) 6 14.0 77 7 11.00 5.50 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 6 22.0 123 11 11.18 5.59 Imad Wasim (PAK) 6 20.0 114 4 28.50 5.70 LS Livingstone (ENG) 6 15.0 86 6 14.33 5.73 Min 10 overs bowled

For India, the top batter was KL Rahul and the top bowler was Jasprit Bumrah with 7 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja also took 7 wickets but at a slightly higher economy rate.

India batting averages Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR KL Rahul 5 5 194 69 48.50 152.75 SA Yadav 4 3 42 25* 42.00 144.82 RR Pant 5 3 78 39 39.00 125.80 RA Jadeja 5 2 39 26* 39.00 121.87 RG Sharma 5 5 174 74 34.80 151.30 HH Pandya 5 3 69 35* 34.50 153.33 V Kohli 5 3 68 57 34.00 100.00 Ishan Kishan 1 1 4 4 4.00 50.00 SN Thakur 2 1 0 0 0.00 0.00 B Kumar 1 1 5 5* - 125.00 Mohd Shami 5 2 0 0* - -

India bowling averages Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts Ave Econ JJ Bumrah 5 5 18.4 7 13.57 5.08 R Ashwin 3 3 12.0 6 10.50 5.25 RA Jadeja 5 5 17.0 7 14.42 5.94 CV Varun 3 3 11.0 0 - 6.45 RD Chahar 1 1 4.0 0 - 7.50 B Kumar 1 1 3.0 0 - 8.33 Mohammed Shami 5 5 15.5 6 23.33 8.84 HH Pandya 5 2 4.0 0 - 10.00 SN Thakur 2 2 4.3 0 - 10.66

All stats courtesy ESPNCricinfo