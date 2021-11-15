David Warner came into the T20 World Cup after being dropped from his IPL side but finished with 289 runs and was a stand-out star in Australia’s first men’s title run.
Warner smashed 53 and put on a key stand of 92 with Mitchell Marsh, who hit an unbeaten 72, as Australia thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in the final on Sunday in Dubai.
The swashbuckling opener had scores of 89 not out (in the final group game against West Indies), 49 (in the semi-final versus Pakistan) and his third half-century in the title clash to be named player of the tournament.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam topped the run-scoring charts but his strike rate was more than 20 points lower than Warner.
On the bowling front, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga emerged as the top wicket-taker with 16 wickets and he did that with a very good economy rate of 5.20.
Australia’s Adam Zampa had a splendid tournament and his consistency helped Australia through the middle overs time and again.
Here’s a look at the players who shone with the bat and the ball during the tournament:
Most runs
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|6
|6
|1
|303
|70
|60.60
|240
|126.25
|0
|4
|DA Warner (AUS)
|7
|7
|1
|289
|89*
|48.16
|197
|146.70
|0
|3
|Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|6
|6
|2
|281
|79*
|70.25
|220
|127.72
|0
|3
|JC Buttler (ENG)
|6
|6
|3
|269
|101*
|89.66
|178
|151.12
|1
|1
|KIC Asalanka (SL)
|6
|6
|1
|231
|80*
|46.20
|157
|147.13
|0
|2
|D Wiese (NAM)
|8
|8
|3
|227
|66*
|45.40
|178
|127.52
|0
|1
|P Nissanka (SL)
|8
|8
|0
|221
|72
|27.62
|188
|117.55
|0
|3
|KS Williamson (NZ)
|7
|7
|2
|216
|85
|43.20
|187
|115.50
|0
|1
|MJ Guptill (NZ)
|7
|7
|0
|208
|93
|29.71
|172
|120.93
|0
|1
|DJ Mitchell (NZ)
|7
|7
|1
|208
|72*
|34.66
|148
|140.54
|0
|1
|KL Rahul (INDIA)
|5
|5
|1
|194
|69
|48.50
|127
|152.75
|0
|3
Best strike-rate
|Player
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|SR
|Asif Ali (PAK)
|6
|57
|57.00
|237.50
|Shoaib Malik (PAK)
|6
|100
|50.00
|181.81
|JDS Neesham (NZ)
|7
|86
|43.00
|175.51
|MS Wade (AUS)
|7
|74
|74.00
|164.44
|Mohd Hafeez (PAK)
|6
|85
|28.33
|163.46
|MA Leask (SCOT)
|8
|130
|21.66
|154.76
|HH Pandya (INDIA)
|5
|69
|34.50
|153.33
|KL Rahul (INDIA)
|5
|194
|48.50
|152.75
|RG Sharma (INDIA)
|5
|174
|34.80
|151.30
|JC Buttler (ENG)
|6
|269
|89.66
|151.12
Most wickets
|Player
|Mat
|Overs
|Wkts
|Ave
|Econ
|PWH de Silva (SL)
|8
|30.0
|16
|9.75
|5.20
|A Zampa (AUS)
|7
|27.0
|13
|12.07
|5.81
|TA Boult (NZ)
|7
|27.4
|13
|13.30
|6.25
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|6
|22.0
|11
|11.18
|5.59
|JR Hazlewood (AUS)
|7
|24.0
|11
|15.90
|7.29
|D Pretorius (SA)
|5
|14.4
|9
|11.22
|6.88
|A Nortje (SA)
|5
|19.2
|9
|11.55
|5.37
|JH Davey (SCOT)
|5
|17.3
|9
|13.66
|7.02
|Shadab Khan (PAK)
|6
|23.0
|9
|15.33
|6.00
|AU Rashid (ENG)
|6
|22.2
|9
|16.22
|6.53
Best economy rates
|Player
|Mat
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|Ave
|Econ
|Bilal Khan (OMAN)
|3
|11.0
|49
|5
|9.80
|4.45
|JB Little (IRE)
|3
|12.0
|59
|5
|11.80
|4.91
|JJ Bumrah (INDIA)
|5
|18.4
|95
|7
|13.57
|5.08
|Hamid Hassan (AFG)
|3
|11.0
|57
|3
|19.00
|5.18
|PWH de Silva (SL)
|8
|30.0
|156
|16
|9.75
|5.20
|R Ashwin (INDIA)
|3
|12.0
|63
|6
|10.50
|5.25
|A Nortje (SA)
|5
|19.2
|104
|9
|11.55
|5.37
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)
|3
|12.0
|65
|7
|9.28
|5.41
|M Theekshana (SL)
|7
|25.0
|137
|8
|17.12
|5.48
|MM Ali (ENG)
|6
|14.0
|77
|7
|11.00
|5.50
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|6
|22.0
|123
|11
|11.18
|5.59
|Imad Wasim (PAK)
|6
|20.0
|114
|4
|28.50
|5.70
|LS Livingstone (ENG)
|6
|15.0
|86
|6
|14.33
|5.73
For India, the top batter was KL Rahul and the top bowler was Jasprit Bumrah with 7 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja also took 7 wickets but at a slightly higher economy rate.
India batting averages
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|KL Rahul
|5
|5
|194
|69
|48.50
|152.75
|SA Yadav
|4
|3
|42
|25*
|42.00
|144.82
|RR Pant
|5
|3
|78
|39
|39.00
|125.80
|RA Jadeja
|5
|2
|39
|26*
|39.00
|121.87
|RG Sharma
|5
|5
|174
|74
|34.80
|151.30
|HH Pandya
|5
|3
|69
|35*
|34.50
|153.33
|V Kohli
|5
|3
|68
|57
|34.00
|100.00
|Ishan Kishan
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4.00
|50.00
|SN Thakur
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|B Kumar
|1
|1
|5
|5*
|-
|125.00
|Mohd Shami
|5
|2
|0
|0*
|-
|-
India bowling averages
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Wkts
|Ave
|Econ
|JJ Bumrah
|5
|5
|18.4
|7
|13.57
|5.08
|R Ashwin
|3
|3
|12.0
|6
|10.50
|5.25
|RA Jadeja
|5
|5
|17.0
|7
|14.42
|5.94
|CV Varun
|3
|3
|11.0
|0
|-
|6.45
|RD Chahar
|1
|1
|4.0
|0
|-
|7.50
|B Kumar
|1
|1
|3.0
|0
|-
|8.33
|Mohammed Shami
|5
|5
|15.5
|6
|23.33
|8.84
|HH Pandya
|5
|2
|4.0
|0
|-
|10.00
|SN Thakur
|2
|2
|4.3
|0
|-
|10.66
All stats courtesy ESPNCricinfo
