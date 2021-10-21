Badminton Watch highlights: PV Sindhu prevails in tough battle with Busanan Ongbamrungphan at Denmark Open The Indian earned a hard-fought 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 win in 67 minutes to set up a quarterfinal with Korea’s An Se-Young. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Screengrab Busanan Ongbamrungphan 🇹🇭 challenges the 2019 world champion Pusarla V. Sindhu 🇮🇳 in Odense.#BWFWorldTour #DenmarkOpen2021 #RaiseARacket 🏸 pic.twitter.com/aSdtA9jmh0— BWF (@bwfmedia) October 21, 2021 #Badminton #DenmarkOpen Sindhu led 11-2 before Busanan fought back to bring the deficit down to one point at 15-16 but the Indian holds her nerve to win the first game 21-16. pic.twitter.com/ylaCscgX7U— The Field (@thefield_in) October 21, 2021 #Badminton #DenmarkOpen PV SINDHU INTO THE QUARTERS! It was a tough one for the Indian but she battled hard in the decider to win the match 21-16, 12-21, 21-15. pic.twitter.com/bTGRbDtBb0— The Field (@thefield_in) October 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Denmark Open PV Sindhu Busanan Ongbamrungphan Badminton Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments