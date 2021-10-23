T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA Live: Proteas in trouble as Cummins removes Klaasen
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi.
T20 World Cup: South Africa and Australia kick-off Super 12 stage in ‘Group of Death’
Live updates
SA 59/4 after 10 overs: Another quiet over from Maxwell, he’s been terrific with the ball so far – 1/16 from three overs. SA need to do something special in the second half of their innings.
SA 54/4 after 9 overs: Shot! Starc overpitches and Markram plays a nice front foot drive past cover for four. This pitch has been great for driving so far, SA’s batters need to find a way to stick around at the crease.
SA 46/4 after 8 overs: OUT! And another one goes down! This time Klaasen edges it to point and Cummins gets the wicket. A good catch diving forward by Smith. The right-hander had played a wonderful cover-drive for four earlier in the over but he closed the face of his bat too early this time to get the leading edge. David Miller is the new batter. Australia well on top!
SA 39/3 after 7 overs: Four! Zampa joins the attack and Klaasen sweeps one powerfully to pick up a boundary. SA need a big partnership here.
SA 29/3 after 6 overs: Shot! After NINE dot balls, South Africa get runs with a boundary off the bat of Markram. Cummins dropped one short and the right-hander punched it off the back foot past cover.
SA 23/3 after 4.1overs: OUT! Josh Hazlewood gets his second! Quinton de Kock with a freak dismissal – he tried to play the scoop but the ball bounced off him and went on to crash into the stumps. He seemed to have no idea where the ball was and was looking for a quick single. Heinrich Klaasen is the new batter.
SA 23/2 after 4 overs: Welcome boundary for SA! Maxwell drops it short and de Kock pulls it over mid-wicket for four. The pitch has a green tinge and the skidding ball is making life difficult for the batters.
SA 16/2 after 2.1 overs: OUT! Josh Hazlewood strikes with his first ball! Rassie van der Dussen pushed at it and got an edge through to the keeper. South Africa in trouble! Aiden Markram is the new batter.
SA 13/1 after 1.3 overs: OUT! Maxwell takes the new ball and strikes in his first over! It skid through and rattled Bavuma’s stumps. Just the start Australia were looking for. Rassie van der Dussen is the new batter.
SA 11/0 after 1 over: Back-to-back boundaries! Starc shapes it in and Bavuma plays a stylish on-the-rise drive past cover for four. The right-hander follows that up with a cracking drive past extra-cover for four. The South Africa skipper is on his way!
3.30 pm: We’re ready for play in Abu Dhabi! Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are at the crease for South Africa. Mitchell Starc has the new ball in hand for Australia. Here we go!
Playing XIs:
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Toss:
Aaron Finch has won the toss and Australia will bowl first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi.