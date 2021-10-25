Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan outplayed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Both teams were playing their first match of the tournament.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory - their first over India in six attempts in the tournament - with figures of 3/31 that kept down India to 151/7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to the one-sided result.

The captain and head coach address the players after Pakistan's historic win over India. #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/Laww5iTMzX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 24, 2021

What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round & impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 24, 2021

This is for you, Pakistan.

History made. All eyes on the next game, in sha Allah. #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Hsf5eUBhtD — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 24, 2021

Many congratulations to #TeamPakistan and Pakistani fans throughout the world on such a great start of our #T20WorldCup campaign.Brilliant performances from @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak @iShaheenAfridi . Excellent captaincy by @babarazam258 today.

Good luck in the coming matches. pic.twitter.com/KxSvRSTiIA — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) October 24, 2021

Humbled, Alhumdulillah. This MoM was not possible without the love and support of my fans and family. Special shout to my ami ji, Abu ji and brothers for their selfless prayers and trust.



Yaqeen rakhna hai Pakistan. #TheEagle #PAKvIND #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/1wOh0kdWU6 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 24, 2021

Congrats Pakistan! After a turbulent few months and less than ideal preparation - an incredible performance to announce themselves in this tournament. India will be back but a big reality check for sure. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 24, 2021

Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green… #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad #T20WorldCup — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021

Ok Pakistan, we see you👀👀👀👀👀. Top class performance today. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 24, 2021

Beautiful. 🇵🇰♥️🇮🇳



All jokes & banters aside, I really hope Pakistan & India start playing more cricket soon. Cricket unites us like no other. What a game today. What a world cup this is going to be. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WymuzUVkrV — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 24, 2021

It wasn’t India’s day today. Am sure they will learn from their mistakes and come back stronger @BCCI But I must compliment Pakistan for their Brilliant win . They were a better team today @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 24, 2021

Well played, #Pak Played all-round better cricket and that wasn’t just a win, it was a loud message to all the teams in the #T20WorldCup that they are a serious contenders for the trophy 🏆 in these conditions. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2021

Congratulations to team Pakistan on winning the game. Team India will definitely come back better and stronger! #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 24, 2021

An awesome chase by SL earlier and some win that for Pakistan.

What a day!#T20WorldCup — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) October 24, 2021

NZ pulled out last minute.

England didn't even tour.

Instead of two intl series, played domestic T20s to prepare.

Coaches resigned.

CEO resigned.

Lost the warm up game.



And then beat Ind for the 1st time in a mens World Cup. By 10 wickets.



Just Pakistan being Pakistan.#INDvPAK — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) October 24, 2021

From winning the toss, to Shaheen’s first over, through to the bowling changes & management of the boundary sizes, all the way through the run chase - #PAK were impeccable. It’s hard to believe what we’ve just seen. The favourites have been swatted aside. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 24, 2021

Well that is a great win for Pakistan. And Rizwan and Azam very well played! #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 24, 2021