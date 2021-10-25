Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan outplayed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Both teams were playing their first match of the tournament.
Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.
Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory - their first over India in six attempts in the tournament - with figures of 3/31 that kept down India to 151/7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions to the one-sided result.
