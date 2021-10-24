T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan live updates: Babar opts to bowl, India leave out Ishan and Ashwin
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai.
Live updates
What are India and Pakistan’s key strength and weakness?
ICYMI, Kartthikeya Manchala had crunched some numbers.
The quest for World Cup title begins soon:
Team news
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
7.10 pm: What a day for Varun Chakravarthy. Between IPL and his opportunities for India, it’s been a rollercoaster for him. Tonight he plays against Pakistan in the team’s World Cup opener.
Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets! A splendid partnership between Asalanka and Rajapaksa took Bangladesh out of the game. Highlights from SL vs BAN here.
India team news: Well, India do opt for bowling experience over batting depth. The four players not featuring are Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, and Rahul Chahar.
TOSS: Babar Azam wins the toss and Pakistan will be bowling first. The Pakistan captain expects dew. Haider Ali misses out from the 12. And Virat Kohli says he would have opted to bowl too but eager to put runs on board. Team news coming up...
All eyes on India’s team combinations today. Pakistan had announced their 12 yesterday.
06.55 pm: Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan is yet to be dismissed. Can he produce another memorable innings tonight as he begins his final quest as India’s T20 captain?
India vs Pak in men's World Cups
|Result
|Margin
|World Cup version
|Ground
|Match date
|India
|43 runs
|ODI
|Sydney
|4 Mar 1992
|India
|39 runs
|ODI
|Bengaluru
|9 Mar 1996
|India
|47 runs
|ODI
|Manchester
|8 Jun 1999
|India
|6 wickets
|ODI
|Centurion
|1 Mar 2003
|tied, India win bowlout
|-
|T20I
|Durban
|14 Sep 2007
|India
|5 runs
|T20I
|Johannesburg
|24 Sep 2007
|India
|29 runs
|ODI
|Mohali
|30 Mar 2011
|India
|8 wickets
|T20I
|Colombo (RPS)
|30 Sep 2012
|India
|7 wickets
|T20I
|Dhaka
|21 Mar 2014
|India
|76 runs
|ODI
|Adelaide
|15 Feb 2015
|India
|6 wickets
|T20I
|Kolkata
|19 Mar 2016
|India
|89 runs
|ODI
|Manchester
|16 Jun 2019
06.45 pm: Virat Kohli spotted rolling his arm over in the warmups... could be a bluff, could be him bowling a couple of overs as he did in the warmups too because Hardik isn’t quite ready yet as he said before this match.
What he brings at that No. 6 spot is something that you just can’t create overnight, and hence I was always in favour of backing him in Australia as a backer purely, and we saw what he did in the T20 series and how he can take the game away from the opposition when he’s in full flow.
These things from a discussion point of view seem very interesting that if he doesn’t bowl will he be left out, but we understand the value he brings to the team as the No. 6 batter, and in world cricket if you look around, there are specialists who do that job, and it’s very important to have that guy, especially in T20 cricket, who can play and impact innings of that stage. Even when the chips are down, he’s someone who can play a long innings playing in that way.
For us that is way more valuable than forcing him to do something that he’s not ready for at the moment, but he’s motivated and he’s very keen to start giving us a couple of overs, and when that happens, obviously the balance becomes even better, but we are pretty confident how we are heading into the start of this tournament.— Kohli about Hardik
06.40 pm: As we build up to the main event, how about this table India fans? Virat Kohli simply loves batting against Pakistan at the World Cups. In three T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan, he is unbeaten.
Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in ICC World Cups
|Runs
|SR
|Inns
|Event
|Ground
|Match date
|9
|42.85
|1
|2011 ODI WC
|Mohali
|30 Mar 2011
|78*
|127.86
|2
|2012 T20I WC
|Colombo (RPS)
|30 Sep 2012
|36*
|112.50
|2
|2014 T20I WC
|Dhaka
|21 Mar 2014
|107
|84.92
|1
|2015 ODI WC
|Adelaide
|15 Feb 2015
|55*
|148.64
|2
|2016 T20I WC
|Kolkata
|19 Mar 2016
|77
|118.46
|1
|2019 ODI WC
|Manchester
|16 Jun 2019
A thrilling finish unfolding in Sharjah, in what is a massive match in Group 1 for both sides. Sri Lanka need 50 runs off 35 balls. Updates from SL vs BAN here.
06.37 pm:
India, the first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions: 2007
Pakistan, the 2nd ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions: 2009
Tonight, they begin their quest for title No. 2.
Who’ll come out on top?
06.30 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Dubai is the venue for this blockbuster meeting as both teams get their campaigns underway.
This is the first meeting between the two sides in the shortest format since they met in the last T20 World Cup in 2016 at Eden Gardens. Of course this tournament was meant to be held in India too, one wonders if Eden would have been the venue again if that was the case. Dubai is a great setting too, as the ring of fire will witness one of the most talked about rivalries in the game of cricket. And as one-sided as it has been over the years in World Cups, tonight has the potential to be a cracking contest.
