ICC T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Scotland live: Najib’s brilliant fifty helps Afghans reach 190/4
All the live updates from the Group 2 game.
Live updates
AFG 190/3 after 20 overs: WICKET! At the end of their 20 overs, Afghanistan have reached 190/4. Scotland missed their lengths all too often and they sure were punished. Najib was dismissed off the last ball but by then, the damage was done. Najibullah c Wheal b Safyaan Sharif 59(34)
AFG 169/3 after 18.3 overs: WICKET! Gurbaz falls after making 46. A fine innings that has helped Afghanistan take control of the match. Najib is the dangerman though. Gurbaz c Coetzer b Davey 46(37)
AFG 166/2 after 18 overs: Najib has just brought out the big shots today. He runs well between the wickets and hits them big too. He moves on to 46 off 27 balls.
AFG 152/2 after 17 overs: Another big over, 16 runs off it. Scotland are all over the place and they have been punished each time they have erred.
AFG 127/2 after 15 overs: 11 runs off the Davey over. A very solid, professional effort by the Afghans so far. Najib has 25 off 15 and Gubaz has 31 off 30.
AFG 116/2 after 14 overs: Gurbaz and Najib are rotating the strike well and Afghanistan are in a perfect position to truly take advantage of the last few overs.
AFG 98/2 after 12 overs: Things going to plan for Afghanistan. Gurbaz and Zadran have continued to find the boundary line.
AFG 89/2 after 11 overs: Gurbaz and Zadran in the middle now and they will have to make sure that they sustain the momentum of the innings.
AFG 82/2 after 9.5 overs: WICKET! Watt sends back the dangerous Zazai, who made 44 off 30 balls. Fired it in and it went on to hit the stumps off the bat. He has set up the game for the Afghans. Hazratullah Zazai b Mark Watt 44(30)
AFG 79/1 after 9 overs: Zazai has moved on to 42 off just 27 balls and he is playing smart cricket too. Not going for the big shots towards the longer side. Rather, he is waiting and picking his spots.
AFG 67/1 after 8 overs: When Zazai gets his timing right, the sound of the ball hitting the bat is incredibly sweet. Another six for the left-hander and another big hit.
AFG 57/1 after 7 overs: Gurbaz has joined Zazai in the middle but the Powerplay overs are over too. This will allow the Scots to cover more areas now.
AFG 54/1 after 5.5 overs: WICKET! Sharif gets Scotland the breakthrough. Shahzad doesn’t get the distance he was looking for and holes out in the deep. A fine short innings that has got the Afghans got off to a fine start. Mohammad Shahzad c Leask b Safyaan Sharif 22(15)
AFG 46/0 after 5 overs: Wheal got hammered. 16 runs off the over and Afghanistan are flying. Shahzad and Zazai playing with a lot of confidence.
AFG 30/0 after 4 overs: Steady over by Davey. But Afghanistan manage to get right runs off the over.
AFG 22/0 after 3 overs: Sharif into the attack and he does well. Keeps Shahzad quiet for four balls and then a single. Followed it up with a wide but just two runs off the over.
AFG 20/0 after 2 overs: Big over for Afghanistan as Shahzad and Zazai both hit a six off Leask.
AFG 2/0 after 1 over: Nice over by Wheal to start the innings. On target and some swing on offer too.
National anthems are done. Nabi got pretty emotional at the end.
Afghanistan playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Scotland playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.
Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan skipper: We will bat first. The wicket is dry so we will try and put runs on the board and defend it. The pitch looks good for batting.
Toss: Afghanistan have won the toss and they have elected to bat first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the match between Afghanistan and Scotland at Sharjah. The Afghan team will fancy its chances in this one but Scotland will also believe that they have a chance. But the conditions might have a big role to play in this one. Shot-making has not been easy and spinners have generally ruled the roost at the venue and that should give Afghanistan with its experienced spinners an edge. In the first match in Group 2 yesterday, Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets.