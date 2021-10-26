T20 World Cup, South Africa vs West Indies, live: Lendl Simmons falls after bizarre 16 off 35 balls
All the live updates from the Group 1 game between West Indies and South Africa from Dubai.
Live updates
OUT! Lendl Simmons, bowled by Kagiso Rabada for 16 off 35 balls. One of the most bizarre T20I innings. A good slower ball from Rabada. He was at least out trying to play the big shots and not plodding around. Very little that can be said about that Simmons innings in positive light otherwise.
West Indies 89/2 after 13 overs: Gayle joins Simmons in the middle. He likes to take his time to get going too but can the West Indies afford it at the moment? Gayle survives a LBEW review
OUT! West Indies 87/2 after 12.2 overs: Pooran finds the fielder at long off. Maharaj strikes. WI simply have to keep going from one end given the overs that have been used by Simmons. Timed well by Pooran but not enough elevation. Really good catch by Miller too.
WI 86/1 after 12 overs: Simmons continuing to play for the singles... perhaps he has been asked to? Perhaps the idea is for him to bat 20 after what happened against England? But how does this help now. Utterly bizarre. Pooran started that over with two fours.
OUT! Evin Lewis hits his sixth six and it out soon after. A 35-ball 56, Maharaj provides the breakthrough for SA. Meanwhile... Simmons batting on 13 off 30 balls. WI 74/1 after 11 overs.
Half century: While Lendl Simmons struggles at one end, Evin Lewis has raced to a 32-ball fifty. His 5th six of the innings! He has been timing them sweetly. WI: 65/0 (10)
WI 56/0 after 9 overs: Simmons needs to try and go hard here, says Bishop, being kind to the innings he is playing with the depth WI have. Lewis finds the boundary, going big over long on taking on the favourable matchup of Maharaj.
WI 47/0 after 8 overs: 3-run over from Maharaj and then 1-run over from Nortje. This is a bizarre innings from Simmons, on 8 off 21 now. 47/0
The powerplay started well for South Africa (including a maiden over for Markram) but South Africa give him a third over that goes for plenty. WI finish the first six on 43/0 with Lewis on the charge. Simmons struggling. Maharaj in action right away.
WI 43/0 after 6 overs: Nortje finishes the powerplay and there is a dropped catch! Simmons with a reprieve. The ball wobbled late and Klaasen was in no position. A hugely contrasting powerplay for Winides openers. Lendl Simmons5(14)... Evin Lewis 35 (22)
Correction: WI 36/0 after 5 overs:
WI 36/0 after 5 overs: 6-6-4! South Africa get greedy with Markram and WI pay the price. Lewis goes big. Not going to let him get away with another over, power-hitting on full show.
WI 18/0 after 4 overs: A maiden over from Markram in the powerplay! That is a huge bonus for SA. And that is followed by a 12-run over from Rabada. Four and six for Lewis.
Mbangwa earlier on air: “Excuse for me being political, but I cannot shed my skin. I hope, I hope that the discussion at the very least is about how to be united about something that everybody agrees on... also in the hope that there is agreement”
WI 6/0 after 2 overs: It feels a bit surreal to talk about the cricket after the powerful monologues from Sammy and Mbangwa. Rabada starts with a tidy 2-run over.
WI 4/0 after 1 over: Pommie Mbangwa not holding back on air about the developments so far. “Sorry if this is political but I cannot shed my skin,” he mentions. Also goes on to add this is not about QdK pulling out per se, because he doesn’t know if the reason is what is being speculated to be but says that the problem needs to be discussed. Meanwhile, WI survive a massive scare as Simmons is run out first ball almost.
Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis in the middle for the champions which means Chris Gayle would still be at No 3.
Players do indeed take the knee in Dubai and we are all set for the start of the match. Aiden Markram to start
A statement from CSA earlier today (around 215 pm IST):
The Cricket South Africa (CSA) Board on Monday evening unanimously agreed to issue a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by “taking the knee” prior to the start of their remaining World Cup matches.
Concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative.
After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the Board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.
Several other teams at the World Cup have adopted a consistent stance against the issue, and the Board felt it is time for all SA players to do the same.
“Taking the knee” is the global gesture against racism adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power sport has to bring people together/
South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul
Team news: It is huge that QdK will be unavailable for such a big match. The official statement is also that he has made himself unavailable due to personal reasons. May not be the last we hear about this. Reeza Hendricks comes in for him. For West Indies, one forced change KP says. Hayden Walsh comes in for Obed McCoy.
TOSS: Temba Bavuma has won the toss and opts to bat first. Significant team news is that he says Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable for the match due to personal reasons.
Captains are out in the middle. Huge match in Group 1 for two teams who lost their first matches. For SouthAfrica, it was a hard-fought defeat against Australia, For WestIndies, an utterly forgettable outing against England. Who will bounce back today?
02.55 pm: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Group 1 encounter between South Africa and West Indies. Both teams will look to get their campaign back of track in what is virtually a do-or-die game, especially for the defending champions who suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of England in their opening match. The Proteas just narrowly lost out to Australia in their opening match. It promises to be an exciting encounter. And one that neither side can afford to lose. Stick around for Live updates.