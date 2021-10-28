T20 World Cup, Australia vs Sri Lanka live: Finch wins toss, choose to bowl first
All the live updates from the crunch game between Australia and Sri Lanka.
Live updates
Fit enough: Starc was hit on his right knee by a Mitch Marsh shot on the eve of the match but is all set to play today. His knee is heavily strapped up.
Teams: No changes for Australia. For SL - mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana comes in for Fernando.
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka playing XI: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana
Toss: Finch won the toss and Australia will bowl first. Sides that has chased have had the advantage so far. 75% of the matches in Dubai have been won by the chasing side.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Dubai. Sri Lanka mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana will attempt to bamboozle the team from Down Under today with coach Mickey Arthur backing the 21-year-old to “pose some questions”.
Theekshana claimed eight wickets in three qualifying matches last week as Sri Lanka, the 2014 champions, swept into the Super 12 stage.
However, a back injury ruled him out of the five-wicket win over Bangladesh at the weekend in a game where his team surrendered 171 runs.
On the low, slow wickets of the Gulf, spinners are key, even more so when they come armed with a bag full of tricks.
The big worry for Australia will be whether they can get their openers to fire. Finch has almost 2,500 runs in T20 internationals with a personal high of 172, the second best individual score ever made.
However, he was out for nought in Australia’s opening five-wicket win over South Africa at the weekend and has passed 50 just once in his last seven T20 innings.
Warner, meanwhile, made 14 against the Proteas after coming into the tournament having been dropped by his IPL side, Sunrisers Hyderabad.
But the left-hander has an imposing recent record against Sri Lanka with undefeated scores of 100, 60 and 57 when he last faced them on home soil in 2019.