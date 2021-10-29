T20 World Cup, West Indies vs Bangladesh live updates: Mahmudullah opts to bowl, Gayle set to open
All the updates from the Super 12 Group 1 clash in Sharjah.
Live updates
Super 12 Group 1 points table
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|ENG
|2
|2
|0
|+3.614
|4
|AUS
|2
|2
|0
|+0.727
|4
|SA
|2
|1
|1
|+0.179
|2
|SL
|2
|1
|1
|-0.416
|2
|BAN
|2
|0
|2
|-1.655
|0
|WI
|2
|0
|2
|-2.550
|0
Playing XI:
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
TEAM NEWS: Pollard confirms what most West Indies fans (Certainly Daren Sammy) wanted to hear. Chris Gayle will open the batting. Lendl Simmons has been left out, Roston Chase comes in. Jason Holder plays instead of Hayden Walsh. For Bangladesh, Nurul is replaced by Soumya Sarkar and Nasum makes way for the pacy Taskin.
TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss on a fresh Sharjah pitch and opted to bowl, given the trend of successfully chasing.
Bangladesh are in the same boat as West Indies and must win to stand any realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals after defeats to Sri Lanka and England.
Their batting has fluctuated in the four games they have played and an off day against England heavily contributed to an eight-wicket defeat.
“We speak about the batting failure,” said spinner Nasum Ahmed.
“We are unable to score runs in the first six overs, which is keeping us behind the game. We are also losing wickets (in the powerplay). Everyone wants to do well but we are not able to do it.”— via ICC
West Indies could call upon all-rounder Jason Holder, after he was elevated to the squad to replace Obed McCoy, who was ruled out with a leg injury. Will we see Lendl Simmons retain his place after his bizarre innings against South Africa? Will we see Gayle at the top?
Pitch: A fresh pitch in Sharjah, says Danny Morrison. Rolled in nicely but spinners should play a role. Bangladesh should like that.
02.50 pm: Here’s what Nicholas Pooran had to say ahead of this must-win clash:
“It’s a do-or-die game for us,” he said.
“And we believe that we’re going to be successful tomorrow. And again, I can’t emphasise enough how important it is to perform our roles. Once we do that, then everything can take care of itself.
“I definitely think it’s a good opportunity for us to bounce back. We’re not sure how Sharjah is going to play tomorrow.
“But our focus is not on the small boundaries, to be honest. We just want to execute our skills. And once we can do that, then the results can take care of itself.
“We can’t really say it’s short boundaries and we’re going to hit sixes. And we want to be aggressive as a team.
“We can’t really say that. Only when we go tomorrow and we assess the pitch, the conditions there, then we can actually try to put a game plan into place as quick as possible and try to get a really good score.”— via ICC
02.45 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between West Indies and Bangladesh, two teams who have lost both their matches in this stage so far. For either the defending champions WI or dark horses Bangladesh, their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign will be all over tonight. Even a win just barely keeps either team alive.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the T20 World Cup here.