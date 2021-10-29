T20 World Cup, AFG vs PAK: Afghanistan collapse after opting to bat first
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Dubai.
Live updates
AFG 86/6 after 14 overs: Good over for Afghanistan! Haris Rauf returns to the attack for his second over and Mohammad Nabi picks up two boundaries. The first one was with a thick outside edge and the next one was a glorious front foot drive over cover.
Najibullah Zadran got 22 off 21, the highest score by an Afghan batter so far in the match.
AFG 76/6 after 12.5 overs: SIX & OUT! Najib edges it and Rizwan takes a fine catch. Shadab deserved that wicket, he’s bowled a top spell tonight. Gulbadin Naib is the new batter.
AFG 67/5 after 12 overs: Hasan returns to the attack and bowls a tight over. He didn’t offer much width to the left-handed Najib and mixed his lengths up well.
The new batter is skipper Mohammad Nabi.
AFG 64/5 after 9.1 overs: OUT! Karim Janat (15 off 17) mistimes a sweep off Imad Wasim and this time Fakhar Zaman takes the catch. Afghanistan have lost half their side in the 10th over.
AFG 64/4 after 9 overs: Two boundaries for Najib in that Shadab over! The left-hander plays a reverse-sweep for four before ending the over with a pull that pierces the gap.
AFG 55/4 after 8 overs: Good over from Imad, just four runs from it. Janat and Najib are showing a lot more patience than the earlier batters.
AFG 51/4 after 7 overs: Shadab joins the attack and bowls a good over, just two runs come from it. Imad is returning to the attack after bowling an expensive second over earlier.
AFG 49/4 after 6 overs: Janat clips one for four before Najib ends the over with a boundary past point. Successful but expensive over from Hasan. That’s the end of the powerplay. Afghanistan have got runs on the board but they’ve lost way too many wickets.
AFG 39/4 after 5.1 overs: OUT! Hasan Ali strikes with his first ball! Gurbaz tries to pull it all the way but gets caught by Babar. Afghanistan are in deep trouble. The new batter is Najib.
AFG 39/3 after 5 overs: SIX! What a shot! Janat gets off the mark in style with a Sachin-like upper cut for six. Haris matched Nortje for the fastest delivery in that over.
AFG 33/3 after 4.3 overs: OUT! Afghanistan were starting to build momentum but they have been pegged back again. Haris Rauf accepts the return catch and Asghar Afghan (10 off 7) is on his way. Karim Janat is the new batter.
AFG 26/2 after 4 overs: Huge over for Afghanistan! Two sixes and a four! Gurbaz kicks things off with a sweep all the way. The sound of the ball meeting the bat when he played that shot was... delicious! The 19-year-old then survives a run-out after a mix-up. Afghan follows that up with a pull for six and a four past short-fine to end the over. Poor bowling from Imad.
AFG 13/2 after 2.4 overs: OUT! Shaheen wins his battle with Shahzad (8 off 9)! The right-hander hit a four earlier in the over but finds mid-on this time. Afghanistan have lost both their openers inside three overs. The new batter is Asghar Afghan.
AFG 7/1 after 1.3 overs: OUT! Imad Wasim strikes with the new ball and Hazratullah Zazai is gone for a five-ball duck. The left-hander attempted a slog but got a top edge. Good catch from Haris Rauf at short third. The new batter is 19-year-old Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
AFG 5/0 after 1 over: Fiery start from Shaheen! The left-arm pacer hits the 90 mph mark immediately and wraps Zazai on the pads a couple of times. Babar takes a review for LBW off the sixth ball and the replay shows impact outside leg.
7.29 pm: The anthems are done, we’re ready for play in Dubai! Afghanistan have opted to bat first and have their task cut out against a potent Pakistan attack. Here we go!
7.23 pm: A thrilling win for West Indies over Bangladesh! Updates here.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Toss:
Nabi has won the toss and Afghanistan will bat first.
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 2 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Dubai.