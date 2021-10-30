French Open badminton, PV Sindhu vs Sayaka Takahashi live updates: Can Sindhu reach the final?
Updates from the French Open Super 750 women’s singles semifinal.
Live updates
02.24 pm: Superb from the Japanese pair against the top seeds to close out the match in straight games. Now time for another Japan star on court with Takahashi taking on Sindhu.
02.22 pm: The Thai pair have a game point to force a decider But Watanabe and Higashino defend it brilliantly and it is 20-20 in the 2nd game.
02.15 pm: The mixed doubles match between Japan and Thailand could be over soon if the Japanese pair can close it in straight games, Sindhu in action next.
Sindhu’s win against Busanan in the quarterfinal was not on the TV Court. Here’s the highlight clip from her previous match:
02.10 pm: The last three meetings between Sindhu and Takahashi
|PV Sindhu
|Sayaka Takahasi
|World ranking
|7
|15
|Head to head (Matches: 7)
|4
|3
|CAREER W-L
|351-150 (501)
|238-109 (347)
|THIS YEAR W-L
|17-8 (25)
|7-2 (9)
01.55 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open Super 750 women’s singles semifinal where reigning world champion PV Sindhu takes on Japanese left-hander Sayaka Takahashi.
In the quarterfinal on Friday, Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-14, 21-14 win over eighth-seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in 38 minutes to extend her dominating head-to-head record against the Thai to 14-1. The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had beaten Busanan at Denmark Open also, last week.
Sindhu is the last Indian standing at the event in Paris.
