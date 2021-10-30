Indian table tennis duo of G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai notched up an impressive 3-1 win over Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin in the summit clash to claim the men’s doubles title at the WTT Contender Tunis on Saturday.

Sathiyan and Desai beat the French duo 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6.

“Doubles victory for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai! #Congratulations for clinching the #WTTTunis Men’s Doubles title! #WTT #tabletennis #pingpong,” tweeted World Table Tennis, the commercial and events company of International Table Tennis Federation.

GOLD IT IS🥇🏆

Extremely happy to have won my first ever International world tour Men Doubles title partnering @HarmeetDesai here at the WTT Contender Tunis 2021🏓😍❤️🏆



It’s been a dream run winning my third international title in 3 different events in last 3 months✌️ pic.twitter.com/VjvLPVgcLC — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) October 30, 2021

The Indian duo pocketed the first game but they lost momentum and allowed the French pair to level the match.

Sathiyan and Desai, however, clawed their way back by taking the lead once again and then hardly broke a sweat in winning the fourth game and the title.

The Indian duo had fashioned a spectacular come-from-behind victory against Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi in the semi-final on Friday.

Inputs from PTI